Sprint's 'Magic' Small Cell Takes to the Air

Sprint has been testing taking its network to the skies with a small cell on a drone, aimed at extending the reach of its 2.5GHz 4G network.
The operator said Tuesday the "aerial small cell" can extend the range of its 2.5GHz 4G LTE network up to ten square miles, in initial tests in Midlothian, Texas, outside of Dallas. The device uses the Magic Box small cell from Airspan Networks Inc. (Nasdaq: AIRN), mounted on a drone from CyPhy Works. Like the Magic Box already deployed by Sprint Corp. (NYSE: S), the small cell can connect to subscriber devices and a nearby cellsite or cell-on-wheels (COW) -- up to six miles away in this case -- Sprint says, delivering both customer connectivity and wireless backhaul over the air. (See Sprint's Next Trick? They Call It a 'Magic Box' for more on the small cell.)
What might have seemed like an interesting experiment gains sharper focus in light of the recent hurricanes -- Harvey, Irma and Maria -- blasting parts of the US, Puerto Rico and other American territories. Puerto Rico has suffered cell service outage, adding to the burden of residents already suffering from the disaster. Sprint says that the flying small cell -- in conjunction with mobile COWs -- could be used to provide a "flying data service" in hard-to-reach areas after an emergency. (See 2017 Storms May Mean Network Rethink.)
It could also handle more mundane tasks, such as adding capacity for the big game at a stadium or high-trafficked urban areas.
See this video from Sprint for more:
Sprint isn't the first tech player to consider airborne wireless platforms by any means. Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) has its Loon balloons, and Facebook is testing solar drones, and more. The Sprint flying Magic Box, however, is much closer to the ground than near-space alternatives being explored by Facebook and Google.
The 'gleaming city on a hill,' Steve Saunders calls it. But who is going to take us from today's NFV componentry to the grand future of a self-driving network? Here's a look at the vendors hoping to make it happen.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.