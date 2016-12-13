& cplSiteName &

Eurobites: Nokia Promises '4.9G' in 2017

Paul Rainford
2/13/2017
50%
50%

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia focuses on private mobile networks; exec changes at Telia; ARM sales up under SoftBank; Sparkle wins Czech research deal; Proximus taps Neustar for analytics.

  • Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) is planning to introduce its so-called 4.9G technology by the end of the year, thanks in part to the launch of its AirScale massive MIMO Adaptive Antenna. The forthcoming technology will rely heavily on carrier aggregation, using a technique called beamforming to keep radio signals focused where they are needed. Nokia says 4.9G will increase data speeds to "several gigabits per second." At this month's Mobile World Congress, Nokia says it will give a "world-first" demonstration of Cloud Single RAN running virtualized 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G radios and 2G and 3G network controllers over commercial AirScale and AirFrame platforms. (See Nokia Boasts 4.5G Momentum With 110 Deals.)

  • Elsewhere in Nokialand, the vendor is turning its attention to private mobile networks for vertical industries, using what it calls multi-access edge computing to provide an overlay approach to a multi-operator, multi-access RAN network. Nokia has signed an agreement with WiFi firm Boingo Wireless Inc. to trial the technology.

  • Telia Company's Staffan Åkesson, the head of service assurance and operations, is now acting head of network and IT infrastructure following the departure of Mats Svärdh, who was revealed to have quit his role as vice president of networks and IT infrastructure for the Swedish telco in November. The circumstances surrounding his departure remain unclear, with a Telia Company spokesperson indicating only that he left "following dialogue about the future" and saying the company has "no idea" about his current whereabouts. A search for a permanent replacement is said to be underway. Svärdh's move could have been linked to broader restructuring efforts at Telia, which last year merged its technical and commercial divisions and announced plans for an new organizational setup focused on operations in the Nordic and Baltic markets. The operator is selling assets in Eurasia amid economic difficulties and following allegations of corruption. (See Networks, IT Guru Svärdh No Longer at Telia and TeliaSonera to Quit Eurasia, Focus on Europe.)

  • ARM Holdings plc (Nasdaq: ARMHY; London: ARM), the UK-based chip designer that was sold to SoftBank Corp. last year for $32 billion, has revealed sales up 40% sequentially to £508m in its first quarter under the control of the Japanese giant, the Daily Telegraph reports. The revenue figure was helped by the increase in the fall in value of sterling -- in dollar terms, sales grew by 25%. (See SoftBank Muscles In on ARM in $32B Deal.)

  • Telecom Italia Sparkle , the international services arm of Telecom Italia SpA (NYSE: TI), has been chosen as the main global IP transit service provider to CESNET, the Czech research network. Sparkle teamed up with local ISP Prozeta to land the contract.

  • Belgium's Proximus has chosen US analytics firm Neustar Inc. (NYSE: NSR) to help make its marketing campaigns more cost-effective. Proximus will use Neustar's MarketShare DecisionCloud service to get a more accurate picture of its sales and marketing investments.

  • T-Systems International GmbH , the IT services arm of Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT), has launched what it calls a "cloud triad" for software developers that combines T-Sysems' owned development platform, AppAgile, with Red Hat Inc. (NYSE: RHT)'s Open Shift and Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT)'s Azure. T-Systems is keen to stress that, under this arrangement, Microsoft will not be able access to customer data without the permission of data trustees or customers.

  • Russian operator Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (MTS) (NYSE: MBT) has launched its own "mobile wallet" payment system, which combines customers' payment tools -- electronic wallet, bank cards and mobile account balances -- onto one platform. The MTS Money Wallet will be available via iOS and Android apps or through its own website.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    From The Founder
    Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
    Flash Poll
    Live Streaming Video
    Charting the CSP's Future
    Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Huawei Digital Transformation Forum 2017
    2|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Here's a preview of the upcoming Huawei Digital Transformation Forum taking place in Barcelona with trending telecom topics like cloud, IoT, 5G and much more!
    Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
    Dan Sahar of Qwilt on Open Edge Cloud Platform
    2|8|17   |   08:38   |   (0) comments

    Dan Sahar, Qwilt's co-founder, sits down with Steve Saunders of Light Reading for a conversation about Qwilt's Open Edge Cloud platform and the new role of service providers in application and content delivery.
    LRTV Documentaries
    ZeroStack's 'Self-Driving Cloud'
    2|7|17   |   01:09   |   (0) comments

    Its Z-Brain tech automates day-to-day management and long-term planning for hybrid clouds.
    Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
    Nominum's Craig Sprosts on DNS & Cybersecurity Trends
    2|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Nominum's Craig Sprosts talks about the fast-changing landscape of cybersecurity with Steve Saunders of Light Reading. Sprosts touches on the trend of the rise of ransomwares, rivals of IoT base attacks, and mobile network security. He also discusses the realization of the importance of IoT security after a recent cyber attack that paralyzed several major ...
    LRTV Documentaries
    China Moves Towards Mixed Ownership of Telcos
    2|1|17   |   01:10   |   (0) comments

    Chinese authorities are promoting new ownership models in order to raise capital.
    Shades of Ray
    What to Expect at MWC 2017
    1|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

    5G is set to dominate as the key buzz term at this year's Mobile World Congress but there are other pressing 4G matters to address.
    Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
    Versa: A Lot More Than SD-WAN
    1|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Kelly Ahuja, the new CEO of Versa Networks, speaks with Steve Saunders of Light Reading about how Versa offers much more than just SD-WAN, and its plan to grow market adoption in 2017.
    LRTV Documentaries
    Facebook Gets Physical With Its Security Strategy
    1|31|17   |   00:48   |   (0) comments

    Facebook has introduced new measures that will enable users to secure access to their accounts using a physical 'key' application.
    Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
    SmartNICs & the Future of Network Virtualization
    1|26|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Netronome CEO Niel Viljoen talks with Light Reading's Steve Saunders about SmartNICs and the evolution of NFV in carrier and cloud networks.
    Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
    Introducing the Next-Generation ONT (Optical Network Terminal) From Virtual Gateway Labs
    1|26|17   |     |   (1) comment

    Virtual Gateway Labs has developed Next Generation Optical Gateways to offer added smarts and capabilities beyond the traditional ONT (Optical Network Terminal), solving bandwidth availability problems through a range of innovations.
    LRTV Documentaries
    Twilight Star Authors AI Paper
    1|24|17   |   00:46   |   (0) comments

    Actress Kristen Stewart, best known for starring in the Twilight movies, has co-authored an academic paper on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in a short film she has directed.
    LRTV Documentaries
    Apple, Qualcomm Lock Horns Over Licensing
    1|24|17   |   01:07   |   (0) comments

    Industry giants clash over licensing fees.
    Upcoming Live Events
    March 21-22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
    March 22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
    May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
    June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Slideshows
    A Photo Tour of CES 2017
    More Slideshows
    Infographics
    With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
    Hot Topics
    RIP Twitter. It's Walking Dead
    Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 2/10/2017
    Google, Nokia & Qualcomm Racing Towards 3.5GHz
    Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 2/7/2017
    Nokia's Buying Comptel: What the Analysts Say
    Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-chief, 2/9/2017
    IBM, Ericsson Unveil 28GHz 5G Antenna
    Brian Santo, Senior editor, Test & Measurement / Components, Light Reading, 2/9/2017
    Like Us on Facebook
    Twitter Feed
    Upcoming Webinars
    Webinar Archive
    BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
    Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
    Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
    Animals with Phones
    Everyone Is So Busy These Days Click Here
    Live Digital Audio

    Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.