LINX Talks About Open Networking & OcNOS
11/9/2017
Listen to Richard Petrie, CTO of LINX, explain how LINX is adopting a disaggregated format for their secondary London interconnect platform (LON2). They're leveraging IP Infusion's network operating system and hardware from Edgecore Networks. LINX, one of the largest operators of Internet Exchange Point (IXP) services connecting over 700 networks in more than 65 countries, is the first IXP in the world to adopt all of these new technology concepts and features.
