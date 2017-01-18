& cplSiteName &

Tier 1 Operators Back LTE-M

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
2/27/2017
50%
50%

AT&T (US and Mexico), KPN (Netherlands), KDDI (Japan), NTT DOCOMO (Japan), Orange (29 countries in Europe, Middle East and Africa), Telefonica (Europe), Telstra (Australia), TELUS (Canada) and Verizon (US) confirmed support for the global deployment of LTE-M at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

These operators are working to ensure that LTE-M supports roaming and standards-based local service delivery so that both enterprise and customer-oriented IoT objects, such as trackers or wearables, can be designed for worldwide markets. 

The supporting operators are engaging in several activities including pilots, IoT Open Labs and launches of starter kits to support and accelerate the ecosystem of modules and objects.

AT&T

AT&T switched on North America's first LTE-M enabled commercial site in October 2016 and plans nationwide U.S. deployment of its LTE-M network ahead of schedule in the second quarter of 2017 and in Mexico by the end of the year. The roll out will ultimately support a North American footprint covering 400 million people in the U.S. and Mexico. LTE-M will put AT&T on the path toward 5G with enhanced features such as low-power, longer battery life, smaller modules and better coverage underground and deep inside buildings.

http://soc.att.com/2kPJot5 

KDDI

KDDI plans to introduce this technology in its fiscal year 2017. KDDI leads the Japanese IoT market, serving nine of the 10 utilities in Japan using its nationwide LTE network with advanced metering infrastructure services. KDDI will evolve its LTE network with this technology. KDDI, aiming to transform into a “Life Design Company” in all business fields, will provide diverse and beneficial products and services boosted by IoT for the different stages of our customers’ lives.

http://www.kddi.com/english/

KPN

As the first operator in Europe, KPN successfully trialled the new Internet of Things (IoT) technology LTE-M in November 2016 (also known as LTE Cat-M1). The LTE-M technology is complementary to the recently introduced LoRaWAN network of KPN as well as to existing Machine-to-Machine (M2M) use cases on 4G. KPN is planning a nationwide LTE-M roll-out by the end of 2017.

https://www.kpn.com/

NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO provides innovative, convenient and secure mobile services that enable smarter living for each customer and is a leading developer of a 5G network that it plans to deploy by 2020. DOCOMO has already deployed various IoT services via its cellular network and soon will support eDRX for longer battery life. DOCOMO is committed to further enhancement of IoT services by launching LTE-based IoT technologies such as LTE-M.

www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english.

Orange

Orange has primarily chosen LTE-M to be progressively deployed on its 4G networks in Europe, starting with Belgium and Spain this year before the rest of the Group’s European footprint. Orange is also launching Europe’s first LTE-M IoT Open Lab in France in April. Orange is providing IoT Starter Kits to help IoT developers accelerate their discovery of LTE-M and build a functional prototype faster. The Group has also announced two pilots in 2017 – one will be run in the smart metering domain to connect LTE-M-based electric meters to remotely control power consumption and adapt user subscriptions. A second pilot will test LTE-M-enabled wearable devices that can measure an individual’s movement, heart rate, temperature and other health-related information.

www.orange.com

Telefónica

Telefónica is fostering all GSMA LPWA technologies in line with its promise to offer the best IoT connectivity. In the space of LTE-M, On 14th of February 2017, Telefónica completed the first live LTE Cat M1 data call in Europe involving major players of the IOT ecosystem. From 2017 2nd quarter onwards, according also to devices availability, Telefónica in Europe will be ready to support the first customer experiences using the new protocol. Telefónica is running a GSMA LTE-M open Lab in Madrid (https://www.5tonic.org/) and has plans to connect it with its entrepreneurs ecosystem accelerator Telefónica Open Future (https://www.openfuture.org/en) to give access to the LTE-M network technology, devices and support from experts. During MWC Telefónica will showcase in Barcelona the first live LTE-M network demonstrating a variety of use cases (waste management, electricity metering and wearables) which leverage on the advanced capabilities of LTE-M.

https://iot.telefonica.com/

Telstra

Cat M1 can enhance LTE coverage for underground and in-building areas that challenge existing coverage. Combined with Telstra’s existing leading LTE coverage, customers can deploy a range of near real time applications in logistics, utilities, medicine, transport, mining, agriculture, manufacturing and many more. As Cat M1 devices and solutions become commercially available, Telstra is set to support their operation across its expansive 4G network which covers over 98% of the Australian population.X www.telstra.com

TELUS

TELUS is actively involved in developing 5G wireless technology, and is committed to all the foundational pillars of 5G: Enhanced Mobile Broadband (i.e. HetNet, PicoCell, C-RAN, 30 Gbps wireless speeds), Reliability & Latency, and IoT, including Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) Network Technologies. As a result, TELUS is committed to a standards-based deployment of LPWA LTE-M with pilot customers in the second half of 2017. In 2016, TELUS successfully demonstrated a Smart Parking application as part of its LPWA plan.

www.TELUS.com

Verizon

Verizon became the first carrier in the world to deploy LTE Cat M1 commercially, launched in December 2016. Verizon will complete nationwide U.S. coverage of LTE Cat M1 by the end of Q1 2017. The carrier works with industry-leading partners, and in 2016, certified the world’s first Cat M1 chipset and module. www.verizon.com

Addressing LPWA connectivity requirements of key verticals

LTE-M is part of Mobile IoT solutions based on 3GPP standard release 13 released in June 2016. It introduces a new Category M1 device optimised for the IoT able to address the LPWA connectivity requirements of key verticals.

Thanks to the easy roll-out capability of LTE-M technology (via software upgrade of existing 4G LTE networks), customers will benefit from a coverage in these respective countries at the time of the launch of LTE-M in respective markets.

LTE-M technology will connect, in a secure and scalable way, a wide variety of IoT devices/ objects such as smart utility meters, asset monitoring trackers, vending machines, alarm systems, fleet of vehicles, heavy equipment, mHealth, oil and gas monitoring and control, agriculture and wearables.

 

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)
KDDI Corp.
KPN Telecom NV (NYSE: KPN)
NTT DoCoMo Inc. (NYSE: DCM)
Orange (NYSE: FTE)
Telefónica
Telstra Corp. Ltd. (ASX: TLS; NZK: TLS)
Telus Corp. (NYSE: TU; Toronto: T)
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Huawei Will Accelerate the Spread of the Video Business
2|27|17   |     |   (0) comments

What is the future of the booming video business? What changes will happen to the video industry chain in the future? Hunter Hu, VP of Huawei Video Product Line, shares his viewpoints and explains how Huawei can be an enabler and accelerate the spread of the video business.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Frost & Sullivan's Jonas Zelba on Going Beyond Connectivity
2|27|17   |     |   (0) comments

Telecom operators across the globe are trying to understand what can they offer beyond connectivity. Operators are already introducing new and innovative services but they are faced with challenges due to unclear business models. Jonas highlights that no one operator can offer all the services itself. Operators in the Middle East should look within their ecosystem ...
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
IDC's Paul Black on Cloudification
2|27|17   |     |   (0) comments

Paul Black from IDC shares his insights on how cloudification is expected to combile all aspects of digital transformation.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Industry Expert Michael Howard Talks About Cloud Native
2|27|17   |     |   (0) comments

Cloud Native is a really nice term and a lot of people are using it. But most of them have their own definition of what Cloud Native means. Michael Howard offers his take on the terminology.
LRTV Custom TV
4.5G Evolution: Peter Zhou on Advanced MIMO Technologies & 5G Business Prep
2|25|17   |     |   (0) comments

In the process of service transformation, operators need to catch three major opportunities and start deploying in 4.5G networks, such as video, household broadband access and digital transformation of vertical industries. 5G is coming. Operators don't need to wait for it to happen but should progressively deploy 4.5G networks by introducing 5G-oriented ...
LRTV Custom TV
What WTTX Can Deliver
2|23|17   |     |   (0) comments

Mohamed Madkour explains the benefits of WTTX while Dimitris Mavrakis discusses the challenges of delivering home broadband access.
LRTV Custom TV
Huawei on Mobile Broadband
2|23|17   |     |   (0) comments

Mohamed Madkour shares his vision on MBB for the next three years.
LRTV Custom TV
Analysys Mason Talks About the Future of Digital Operations
2|23|17   |     |   (0) comments

The future of digital operations has three key aspects: 1. Highly automated operations for both service and network; 2. Highly converged BSS/OSS for business and resources; 3. Highly merged management and control for real-time cloud native operations.
LRTV Interviews
Software Trends in the Telecom Sector
2|23|17   |   03:40   |   (0) comments

Heavy Reading senior analyst James Crawshaw talks with Telecoms.com Editorial Director Scott Bicheno about trends and developments in the telecoms software sector and what to expect at MWC 2017.
LRTV Custom TV
Huawei's Pre-MWC Analyst Briefing 2017 Highlights
2|22|17   |     |   (0) comments

Huawei shares its vision for this year's MWC.
LRTV Interviews
MWC17: 5G, Cloud RAN & More
2|21|17   |   04:35   |   (0) comments

Ovum Senior Analyst Julian Bright talks to Scott Bicheno from Telecoms.com about all things MWC, including Cloud RAN, Huawei's pitch to the industry and the road to 5G.
LRTV Interviews
MWC 2017's Key 2-Letter Terms
2|20|17   |   08:29   |   (1) comment

5G, AI, VR... these are just some of the two-letter terms that will dominate show-floor chat at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, according to these two blow-hards (a.k.a. Scott Bicheno of Telecoms.com and Light Reading's Ray Le Maistre). And then there's PB...
Upcoming Live Events
March 21-22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
March 22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
March 22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
May 15, 2017, Austin Convention Center - Austin, TX
June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
A Photo Tour of CES 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Uber's HR Nightmare: Company Investigates Sexual Harassment Claims
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 2/21/2017
Broadband Has a Problem on the Pole
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 2/21/2017
Verizon to Start Fixed 5G Customer Trials in April
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 2/22/2017
Cloud Rains on HPE Earnings
Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 2/24/2017
Verizon Fixed 5G Tests to Top 3Gbit/s?
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 2/23/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Animals with Phones
No One Likes This Click Here
Take a hint!
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.