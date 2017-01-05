Infinera Reports Q1

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Infinera Corporation (Nasdaq:INFN), provider of Intelligent Transport Networks, today released financial results for its first quarter ended April 1, 2017.

GAAP revenue for the quarter was $175.5 million compared to $181.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 and $244.8 million in the first quarter of 2016.

GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 36.5% compared to 38.1% in the fourth quarter of 2016 and 47.5% in the first quarter of 2016. GAAP operating margin for the quarter was (21.6)% compared to (25.3)% in the fourth quarter of 2016 and 6.1% in the first quarter of 2016.

GAAP net loss for the quarter was $(40.5) million, or $(0.28) per share, compared to a net loss of $(36.3) million, or $(0.25) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2016, and net income of $12.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2016.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 40.3% compared to 41.8% in the fourth quarter of 2016 and 50.2% in the first quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP operating margin for the quarter was (11.4)% compared to (9.2)% in the fourth quarter of 2016 and 12.3% in the first quarter of 2016.

Non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $(21.7) million, or $(0.15) per share, compared to a net loss of $(17.0) million, or $(0.12) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2016, and net income of $28.0 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2016.

A further explanation of the use of non-GAAP financial information and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP equivalents can be found at the end of this release.

“We started the year with a solid first quarter, exceeding our financial guidance and moving closer to bringing our new Infinite Capacity Engine products to market,” said Tom Fallon, Infinera's Chief Executive Officer. “With network architectures and customer requirements evolving rapidly, we are seeing increasing opportunities to deliver scalable network solutions that enable our customers’ go-to-market strategies. As we deliver new products in upcoming quarters and new optical engines every few years, I believe we are well positioned to extend our technology differentiation and return to delivering strong financial results.”

