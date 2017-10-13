& cplSiteName &

Huawei Wins 7 Awards at SDN NFV World Congress

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
10/17/2017
50%
50%

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS -- At the SDN NFV World Congress, Huawei received seven awards including "Best New Automation & Management", "Ecosystem & Partnership: Best Validation/Certification Program", "Best Vertical Application", "Best New VNF Application", "Best New Cloud-Optical Solution", "Best Cloud & Carrier Service", and "Contribution to Open Source/Open Networking". The congress is of the industry's most influential events for all who are involved in SDN/NFV.

Best New Automation & Management
Huawei received the Best New Automation & Management award for its collaboration with Zhejiang Mobile in building an automatic and intelligent NFV network O&M platform – Network Functions Virtualization Orchestrator+ (NFVO+). After cloud-based networks are put into commercial use, the complexity of O&M continuously increases due to network decoupling and the increasing number of users. Zhejiang Mobile joined hands with Huawei to deploy the NFVO+ telecom cloud-based O&M solution. This solution uses the orchestrator and provides closed-loop guarantee, which greatly improves the reliability of the NFV network O&M and demonstrates automation and intelligence of the next-generation network management system (NMS). With automation methods in continuous integration, testing, and delivery, Huawei will continue to cooperate with Zhejiang Mobile in realizing fast service provisioning and automatic and intelligent O&M.

Ecosystem & Partnership: Best Validation/Certification Program
This award was presented in recognition of the Huawei Cloud OpenLab validation and certification program. The program prepares integration solutions for commercial use by benchmarking against the industry's mainstream testing standards and simulates the live network from the carrier's perspective to verify smooth evolution oriented to the target network architecture. The program quickly verifies technological and commercial feasibility for new services based on the DevOps innovative mode, and enables rapid time to market (TTM) for carrier services.

Huawei has completed interoperability tests and certification with mainstream vendors in the Huawei Cloud OpenLab. To date, the lab has introduced over 250 mainstream device models, certified over 60 vendors, and helped carriers around the world pre-certify more than 80 multi-vendor integration projects. In addition, the lab promotes the maturity of industry testing standards by summarizing the best practices from over 1,100 ICT projects and actively interacting with open-source communities.

Best Vertical Application
Huawei's 5G core network solution – Service Oriented Core (SOC) – received the Best Vertical Application award in recognition of its advanced enabling technology and outstanding innovation practices in the field of 5G vertical application. This SOC solution has contributed significantly to the industry, including standardized patents, innovative technologies, and advanced practices. Huawei takes a leading role in building the standards for 5G core network technologies, such as network slicing, service-based architecture, and MEC based on control and user plane separation (CUPS). In addition, Huawei has collaborated with many of the leading global carriers and hosted demonstrations of cutting-edge 5G technologies. Huawei has also helped carriers build a number of commercial networks, such as those for CUPS-based MEC smart factories and smart venues. Looking to the future, Huawei will continue to vigorously promote the development of the 5G core network industry chain.

Best New VNF Application
Huawei received the Best New VNF Application award for its CloudPCRF solution. This solution focuses on providing a unified intelligent policy control center for carriers and helping them accelerate innovation on wireless broadband, fixed broadband, and vertical industry services, with the aim of maximizing the value of data traffic and improving user experience. The CloudPCRF solution uses the leading Cloud Native architecture. Some of the key benefits of the solution are that it maximizes utilization of software and hardware resources through a container-based microservice platform, containerized fast deployment, and easy integration on different cloud platforms; achieves on-demand resource provisioning and service deployment based on service awareness; and uses a stateless design and achieves scaling in seconds. The solution is already in commercial use worldwide. Huawei has collaborated with numerous global carriers on service innovation, and will continuously assist carriers in achieving cloud-based transformation.

Best New Cloud-Optical Solution
Huawei's high-quality leased line solution CloudOptiX|TSDN won the Best New Cloud-Optical Solution award. This solution helps carriers achieve business transformation in the cloud era. The solution uses the optical transport network (OTN) for unified bearing of services at all rates (from 2 Mbit/s to 100 Gbit/s), effectively reducing network construction costs and improving O&M efficiency. Physical hard pipes on the OTN network ensure low latency and therefore provide improved leased line services for industries such as finance and securities. The Network Cloud Engine (NCE) has the capabilities of unified management, control, and maintenance, and supports closed-loop automation. With such an NCE, the solution improves the O&M efficiency by 60%, achieves service provisioning in minutes and on-demand bandwidth adjustment, and improves experience of important leased line users. To date, the solution has been commercially deployed in over 10 networks for carriers including China Unicom.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photo Review: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Is US Lurching Back to Monopoly Status?
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 10/16/2017
Pai's FCC Raises Alarms at Competitive Carriers
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 10/16/2017
The Big Cable DAA Update
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 10/11/2017
Telecom Italia Covers 73% of Italy With NB-IoT
Iain Morris, News Editor, 10/13/2017
Muni Policies Stymie Edge Computing
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 10/17/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed