MUNICH, Germany -- At the 2017 Global Antenna Technology & Industry Forum recently held in Munich, Huawei partnered with Telefónica Deutschland to launch the world's first 5G-oriented antenna deployment solution. During the evolution to 5G, this solution can resolve the challenge of insufficient antenna installation space for the deployment of both high-band 4T4R over Sub 3 GHz and Massive MIMO. Insufficient antenna installation space has emerged as an evident issue of network deployment during the evolution from 4G to 4.5G/5G.

As 700 MHz, 1400 MHz and other new spectrums are distributed, full bands 4T4R has emerged as a mainstream configuration. Simple overlay can hardly meet deployment requirements. Additionally, operators are expected to reserve antenna installation space for Massive MIMO to implement a smooth evolution. As a result, a single antenna that integrates all Sub 3 GHz bands and reserves space for Massive MIMO is set to be a typical antenna solution for 5G.

Huawei and Telefónica Deutschland jointly release 5G-oriented antenna deployment solution, which incorporates both a 14-port multi-band antenna and a TDD 3.5 GHz Massive MIMO antenna to meet Telefónica's requirements for an easy network evolution towards 5G.

