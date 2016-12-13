AT&T Fiber Expanding to More Than 50 Metros by End of February

DALLAS -- We’re bringing an ultra-fast gigabit internet connection to customer locations in parts of 5 new major metro areas. By the end of February, our 100% fiber network powered by AT&T Fiber will be in 51 major metros nationwide.

Metro areas where you’ll find ultra-fast internet speeds launching in February:

What can I do with ultra-fast internet speeds?

These internet speeds are 20x faster than the average cable customer.3 You can download 25 songs in 1 second or a 90-minute HD movie in less than 34 seconds.4 Customers can use our fastest upload and download speeds.

You can also instantly access and stream the latest online movies, music and games. The ultra-fast speeds let you seamlessly telecommute, video-conference, upload and download photos and videos and connect faster to the cloud.

Today, we’re marketing a 1 gigabit connection5 to nearly 4 million customer locations. More than 650,000 locations are apartments and condo units.

We have the largest fiber network across the 21 states where we offer home internet service. By mid-2019 we plan to reach at least 12.5 million locations across 67 metro areas with our 100% fiber network.

