Altice USA Adds 4 Gig Cities to Suddenlink Portfolio

ST. LOUIS -- Altice USA announces today that it is now offering Suddenlink internet service with an up to 1 Gigabit per second download speed in four new ‘Gig Cities’: Batesville and El Dorado, Arkansas; Maryville, Missouri; and Conroe, Texas. The company also announced today that it has automatically increased certain other Suddenlink residential internet speeds for existing customers in those regions.

“Today’s announcement is the next step in Altice USA’s Operation GigaSpeed initiative to provide gigabit broadband service to our Suddenlink customers,” said Altice USA Co-President and Chief Operating Officer Hakim Boubazine. “We are pleased that Suddenlink’s ultra-fast gigabit service is now available in all of the neighborhoods and to all of the households and businesses we serve throughout these four new ‘Gig Cities’.”

Boubazine added that local business owners will also have access to the new Gigabit service, along with Suddenlink customized services the company offers that are capable of multi-Gigabit speeds.

In addition to launching the 1 Gigabit internet service, residential high-speed internet customers with current download speeds up to 75 and 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) have been automatically moved to services with download speeds up to 100 and 200 Mbps, respectively. The standard Suddenlink residential internet download speeds in each region are now up to 50, 100, 200, and 400 Mbps, along with the up to 1 Gig service.

Altice