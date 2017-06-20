CenturyLink to Test Adtran Virtual 10G-PON

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - Adtran, a leading provider of next-generation open networking solutions, today announced that CenturyLink, Inc. deployed a field trial of ADTRAN’s virtualized OTL 10G-PON solution. This marks the first U.S. deployment of a disaggregated software-defined access (SD-Access) solution to create a more flexible, scalable and manageable access infrastructure. ADTRAN’s open architecture approach is instrumental in enabling its customers to create a simplified service delivery platform that can leverage a wide range of next-generation access technologies for fixed or mobile connectivity, accelerating the path to SD-Access.

“ADTRAN Mosaic OS is a key component of the industry’s most open and complete SD-Access architecture,” said Jay Wilson, ADTRAN’s senior vice president, technology and strategy. “The solution spans the entire access network from the cloud edge to subscriber edge, providing services delivery and support for all physical access media, allowing our customers to create best of breed networks.”

“The move to an open, programmable and scalable access network will facilitate CenturyLink’s service agility and support faster deployment of services and applications for our customers,” said Aamir Hussain, CenturyLink executive vice president and chief technology officer. “This solution will enable us to reduce operating costs through the economies of data center architectures and automate our networks as we look to offer 10G services and beyond.”

In addition to being the industry’s first, most open and most complete SD-Access architecture, ADTRAN Mosaic is also the world’s most awarded, with eight industry awards. Most recently, Mosaic was awarded the prestigious 2017 Leading Lights Award for Most Innovative SD-Access/SD-WAN Product Strategy, as well as the Broadband Forum Circle of Excellence for the company’s 40+ contributions toward the development of open, SD-Access architectures and interop.

Adtran Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTN)

CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL)