Juniper's Q3 Sags as Cloud Business Dips

Juniper said Thursday that it will report lower than anticipated revenues for the third quarter because it isn't getting as much cash from the cloud market as expected.
"Revenue for the third quarter of 2017 is now expected to be in the range of $1,250 million to $1,260 million, below the Company's previous guidance of $1,290 million to $1,350 million, primarily due to lower than expected revenue in our cloud vertical," Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) revealed in a release.
The company now expects non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.54 to $0.56, compared to previous guidance of $0.55 to $0.61 per diluted share.
Michael Genovese, managing director at MKM Partners , agrees with the cloud fail conclusion in an analyst note on the miss. Juniper, he writes, is still facing challenges from the move to virtualized routers, cloud competition and its use of expensive custom silicon.
"According to our checks, Juniper likely missed its previous expectations due to the completion of large projects with customers like Amazon [Web Services] and because of competitive incursions by companies such as Arista," Genovese notes.
All of which could be good news for rival Arista Networks Inc. , MKM predicts: "We expect Arista to beat and raise, although estimate inflation and valuation are concerns."
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.