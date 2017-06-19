Calient Acquired by Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- CALIENT Technologies, Inc., the global leader for Optical Switching technology, today said it has entered into an agreement with Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical Co., Ltd., who will buy a controlling stake in the company and also provide manufacturing services to help the company scale its growth.

CALIENT’s S-Series Optical Circuit Switches are gaining customer acceptance in fast-growing data center, compute cluster and communication service provider applications. The switches are based on the company’s proprietary 3D microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology that uses silicon micro mirrors with unique structures to switch fiber-optic signals from port to port.

CALIENT is expanding manufacturing to meet the growth in demand and will leverage Chunxing’s expertise in precision manufacturing, giving CALIENT significant added capabilities for manufacturing its core technology. Additional synergy exists between Chunxing and CALIENT who share a common base of existing and target global customers. Improved manufacturing capability and broader global presence will allow the company to provide better customer support and to more effectively increase global sales.

In a joint statement, Carvin Chen, EVP of Chunxing and Atiq Raza, CEO of CALIENT, said: “Chunxing and CALIENT share very similar management philosophies, cultures and values. This lays a very profound and solid foundation for our two companies to join together at a perfect time and with a perfect match to cope with the demands and challenges of keeping pace with a fast-growing new generation of optical switching technology. With our most cutting-edge optical switching technology, products and systems, and by exploring and leveraging both companies’ strengths and synergies, our common vision is to create a great world-leading company to explore, develop and deliver the most innovative optical switching value propositions and solutions to our most valuable customers and the market.”

The company will continue to operate from its Goleta, CA, headquarters under the CALIENT brand.

Calient Technologies Inc.