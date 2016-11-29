& cplSiteName &

Obama's Tech Advisors Craft Response to China's Semiconductor Ambitions

Brian Santo
1/8/2017
50%
50%

A panel of President Obama's top science policy advisors say if the US wants to continue to have a competitive semiconductor industry, it is going to have to "push back" against China's semiconductor ambitions while improving the business environment for US semiconductor companies and "helping to catalyze transformative semiconductor innovation over the next decade."

These experts suggest setting up a formal technical advisory committee (TAC) populated by semiconductor industry executives with the Department of Commerce to keep up with the threat.

The President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST) on Friday published its "Report to the President: Ensuring Long-Term U.S. Leadership in Semiconductors." The report is in large part a response to China's 12th Five Year Plan for the Semiconductor Industry. Part of the plan is to spend up to $150 billion to buy into the industry.

The PCAST found that China's industrial policies "are distorting markets in ways that undermine innovation, subtract from U.S. market share, and put U.S. national security at risk."

Among China's market-distorting practices, the PCAST says, is providing subsidies. These include "capital subsidies that encourage foreign companies to locate facilities in China as well as subsidized capital to domestic companies and investment firms to use in the acquisition of foreign companies and technologies."

This can benefit consumers in that it can lead to reduced costs and prices, but the panel contends that long-term subsidization of this sort tends to reduce innovation. Selling below cost can also threaten competitors.

The other problem with China's policies and practices, the PCAST says, is that they tend to be zero-sum, meaning any benefit to Chinese companies will come at a cost to rivals. These include:

  • Forcing or encouraging domestic customers to buy only from Chinese semiconductor suppliers
  • Forcing transfer of technology in exchange for access to the Chinese market
  • Theft of intellectual property
  • Collusion

The US must work with allies to negotiate with the Chinese to minimize these market distortions, the PCAST recommended. The US and its allies must also "coordinate and strengthen inward investment security and export controls, and responding firmly and consistently to Chinese violations of international agreements."

The PCAST notes that Taiwan has instituted specific policies to resist Chinese investment in Taiwanese semiconductor technology, while South Korea has policies to restrict flow of critical semiconductor intellectual property to China.

The panel recommends against actively impeding China's modernization activities. That includes not reflexively blocking every attempt to buy US companies or their technology. "The U.S. government will need to identify areas in which the diffusion of particular semiconductor technologies, or control of particular companies, poses intolerable national-security risks that cannot be mitigated through steps short of stopping their acquisition and, therefore, should be stopped to the extent possible," according to the report.

Chip companies that Chinese investors have bid on so far include Anadigics Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAD), Atmel Corp. (Nasdaq: ATML), Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (Nasdaq: LSCC), Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: MRVL), Micron Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) and PMC-Sierra Inc. (Nasdaq: PMCS), among others. Chinese investors have typically been rebuffed, with many of the targeted companies stating their expectations of regulatory opposition to sales to Chinese interests. The pending sale of Lattice would be one of China's plans biggest acquisition plan successes thus far. (See Lattice Purchased by Somebody for $1.3B.)

Want to know more about communications ICs? Check out our comms chips channel
here on Light Reading.

Ultimately the only way to remain ahead of China is to remain ahead, the PCAST says, by continuing to innovate. "Our core finding is this: the United States will only succeed in mitigating the dangers posed by Chinese industrial policy if it innovates faster. Policy can, in principle, slow the diffusion of technology, but it cannot stop the spread. And, as U.S. innovators face technological headwinds, other countries’ quest to catch up will only become easier. The only way to retain leadership is to outpace the competition."

To that end it recommends several measures, including funding basic research and development, reforming corporate tax laws and a series of “moonshots” such as developing game-changing biodefense systems and cutting-edge medical technologies.

The PCAST notes that the semiconductor business is important not just economically but that cutting-edge semiconductor technology is critical for US military strength and "and the pervasiveness of semiconductors makes their integrity important to mitigating cybersecurity risk."

In its report, the advisory committee notes that China has no tier 1 semiconductor manufacturing equipment vendors (and a single tier 2 supplier -- AMEC).

The context for this observation is Japan. In the 1980s, Japan made a concerted and quite successful effort to develop a domestic market for semiconductor production equipment. With that expertise, it was a relatively easy jump to semiconductor manufacturing.

The implication is that China is likely to target not only chip companies and chip technology, but also semiconductor production equipment and associated tech.

The report notes that IC companies with headquarters in the US represent half of global semiconductor sales. Meanwhile, the trend for semiconductor companies is to go fabless, and as of 2015, only 13% of all ICs are built in the US, down from 42% in 1980.

More and more of those fabs are being built in China -- the PCAST notes there are almost 400, though none of them are capable of building anything close to cutting-edge devices.

More on China's 12th Five-Year Plan
China has identified semiconductors as a "strategic, basic and leading industry for promoting the development of national economy and society," according to a translation of the plan provided by the Semiconductor Industry Association and the United States Information Technology Office.

The 12th Plan includes national coordination of expenditures of up to $150 billion of private capital over ten years to buy semiconductor-related companies and technology. The 12th Plan covers the years 2016 through 2020, but assumes the same policies will be pursued through 2025 and beyond.

One of China's goals is to be able to supply 70% of its internal needs (it currently supplies roughly 9% to 10%). Another is to be at a world-class level in all aspects of the semiconductor business by 2030.

— Brian Santo, Senior Editor, Components, T&M, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
Light Reading today starts a new voyage as part of a larger Enterprise.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: Big Video Set to Disrupt
1|6|17   |   4:39   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's Adi Kishore talks about the challenges of managing and monetizing bandwidth-intensive video, and how service providers will need to transform their networks to cope with the big video explosion.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: IoT Set to Disrupt
1|5|17   |   7:07   |   (0) comments

Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst of IoT, Steve Bell, tells Light Reading how the Internet of Things (IoT) will transform service provider markets, business models and mindsets, and how virtualizing the network core and Fog networking is key to meeting the agility and flexibility demands of IoT in the future.
LRTV Custom TV
Ensemble SmartWAN Explained
1|5|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Le Maistre and Prayson Pate, CTO of the Ensemble division at ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the details around the recent Ensemble SmartWAN announcement from ADVA and its potential impact on the SD-WAN movement as it goes virtual.
LRTV Interviews
Telstra Shares Digital Dos & Don'ts
1|4|17   |   3:21   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Telstra's Managing Director of EMEA Tom Homer shares his insight into what makes a good partner in today's digital world.
LRTV Custom TV
VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Lessons Learned From IT for NFV
1|4|17   |     |   (0) comments

Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions and the parallel lessons to be learned from IT virtualization and the journey towards network virtualization.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: 5G Disruption Details
1|3|17   |   4:32   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's Gabriel Brown detailed the 5G disruption expected for 2017 and beyond.
LRTV Interviews
CenturyLink: Change Is Accelerating
1|3|17   |   4:33   |   (2) comments

Change in technologies, customer behavior, partnerships and more is accelerating and service providers must adapt, CenturyLink's director of network architecture, Bill Walker, tells Light Reading at 2020 Vision in Rome.
Between the CEOs
CEO Chat: Sportlogiq's Craig Buntin
1|3|17   |     |   (0) comments

Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
LRTV Custom TV
Network Virtualization Simplified
1|3|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Le Maistre and Stephan Rettenberger, VP of Marketing and Investor Relations at ADVA Optical Networking, talk about the real challenges of commercializing NFV and how ADVA is making network virtualization easier for their customers.
LRTV Custom TV
Light Reading Executive Summit Interview: SDN in the Access Network
1|3|17   |     |   (0) comments

This informative interview with Robert Conger, AVP, ADTRAN, highlights the reasons global service providers and cable network operators are evaluating SDN for their broadband and Ethernet access networks. Operators are faced with new competition every day, whether that is over-the-top content providers or new overlay providers entering their markets. To be ...
LRTV Interviews
Atlanta Shares Smart City Plans for 2017
12|22|16   |   04:08   |   (6) comments

At the recent Smart Cities Summit in Boston, Light Reading caught up with Torri Martin from the Atlanta Information Management Department to hear about the government's smart city plans. Here, Martin, who is director of SMARTATL, talks about
LRTV Custom TV
Solving Service Provider Challenges Through Multiple Use Cases
12|22|16   |     |   (0) comments

Light Reading's Liz Coyne sat down with Charlie Ashton to talk about how Wind River is addressing some key challenges faced by service providers with Titanium Server. Titanium Server is the industry's only fully integrated, ultra-reliable and deployment-ready virtualization software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at ...
Upcoming Live Events
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Digging Bluebird's Data Center
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
WiCipedia: Male Allies, Co-Working Spaces & Automation
Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, 1/6/2017
The Future Is Foggy – HR Report
Iain Morris, News Editor, 1/4/2017
Will Amazon Buy Twitter?
Mitch Wagner, West Coast Bureau Chief, Light Reading, 1/3/2017
T-Mobile CEO Sees 'Craziness' & Big Deals
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 1/5/2017
Hey, Trump Tech Boosters, What About China Tariffs?
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 1/6/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Animals with Phones
Special Delivery Click Here
You forgot your toy, human!
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.