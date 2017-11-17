& cplSiteName &

Broadcom Mulls Bigger Bid for Qualcomm – Report

Ray Le Maistre
11/23/2017
With its initial $105 billion acquisition offer for Qualcomm already rejected, Broadcom is considering a revised offer that would include more of its stock, according to a Reuters report.

Broadcom Corp. (Nasdaq: BRCM) initially offered $70 per Qualcomm Inc. (Nasdaq: QCOM) share, comprising $60 in cash and $10 in stock, with the overall takeover deal was valued at $130 billion once Qualcomm's $25 billion debt pile is taken into account. (See Broadcom Offers $130B for Hostile Takeover of Qualcomm and Qualcomm Rejects $105B Bid From Broadcom.)

Now, according to the Reuters report, which cites "people familiar with the matter," Broadcom is prepared to raise the value of its offer by including more of its own stock: Quite how much and when such an offer might be put in front of Qualcomm shareholders is not known.

Broadcom's share price dipped slightly, by 0.44%, to $275.37 following the Reuters report, while Qualcomm's stock gained 2.2% to $68.13.

In an ongoing poll on Light Reading, almost 65% of people regard Broadcom's bid for Qualcomm as "madness," while 35% believe it's a good move. Add your vote to the poll here. (See Should Broadcom Really Be Buying Qualcomm?)

— Ray Le Maistre, International Group Editor, Light Reading

From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
SmartNICs aren't just about achieving scale. They also have a major impact in reducing CAPEX and OPEX requirements.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

