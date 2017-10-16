& cplSiteName &

NTT Takes SDN to the Track With Formula 1 Team McLaren-Honda

Kelsey Kusterer Ziser
10/20/2017
50%
50%

The current hype around connected cars is old hat to Formula 1 racing team McLaren-Honda and technology partner NTT Communications. They are gearing up to handle nearly 100GB of transmitted data from the McLaren race car at the US Grand Prix in Austin this weekend.

NTT Communications Corp. (NYSE: NTT) has partnered with McLaren since 2016 to migrate the medium-sized company's data from on-premises to the cloud and move from legacy connectivity to a NFV-enabled enterprise WAN. NTT provides WAN and NFV services to McLaren in several countries including the UK, Spain, US, Singapore and Japan. (See McLaren-Honda Picks NTT Comms.)

Race weekends are a critical time for both the McLaren-Honda F1 team and NTT -- up to 100GB of data is transmitted from about 200 sensors and cameras embedded in the race car to McLaren's engineering team at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, England.

"A team like McLaren -- they generate a lot of data at the track," Chris Davis, senior marketing director for NTT Americas. "In fact, they like to call their car one of the fastest, most sensor-deployed IoT devices on the planet because they have several hundred sensors on this car."

Photo of McLaren-Honda race car courtesy of McLaren and NTT Communications.
Photo of McLaren-Honda race car courtesy of McLaren and NTT Communications.

The McLaren team in Woking analyzes data on weather, the engine, on-board video, brakes, gearbox, suspension, fuel and more and works in tandem with the race-site team to quickly recommend new racing strategies.

"They can send data and make near real-time adjustments from their mission control center in Woking," says Davis. "This may include sending schematics down to their carbon fiber department for a new part that's fabricated on the spot and then sent to the track -- they can change out the part that quickly. They're looking to do everything and anything possible to better their lap times."

Over the course of a racing season, McLaren changes 80% of the parts of the car, adds Davis, which includes the built-in sensors transmitting data.

During races, the McLaren F1 team and Applied Technologies groups also utilize NTT's Cloud Management Portal, a cloud services and SD-WAN dashboard, to monitor and manage the IT infrastructure on site.

Earlier this month, NTT deployed its software-defined-everything (SDx) technologies for the first time in a track-side network to connect the Suzuka Circuit in Japan with UK-based McLaren Technology Centre during the 2017 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, and transmit track-side data over NTT's SD-WAN and an existing MPLS circuit. Davis says the SDx technologies will also be utilized for McLaren in the US Grand Prix this weekend.

In preparation for races, the McLaren F1 team utilizes the MORSE simulation engine which simulates the track environment and provides instant feedback if a driver goes off track while attempting to make a turn, for example. Davis says the simulator leverages NTT's Enterprise Cloud to provide the compute elements and complete simulations up to 25% at time-critical points on the race track -- on tight track turns, for example.

McLaren announced in September that its partnership with Honda on its race car engine will end after the 2017 season, and McLaren will start a three-year engine deal with Renault starting in 2018.

According to an article by ESPN, "After two and a half seasons of underperforming, in-fighting and general disappointment, McLaren's relationship with engine supplier Honda will terminate at the end of the year." However, the end of the McLaren-Honda partnership won't affect McLaren's technology partnership with NTT, says Davis.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photo Review: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Muni Policies Stymie Edge Computing
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 10/17/2017
'Brutal' Automation & the Looming Workforce Cull
Iain Morris, News Editor, 10/18/2017
Is US Lurching Back to Monopoly Status?
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 10/16/2017
Pai's FCC Raises Alarms at Competitive Carriers
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 10/16/2017
Worried About Bandwidth for 4K? Here Comes 8K!
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/17/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Selfie Game Strong Click Here
Latest Comment
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives