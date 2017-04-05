& cplSiteName &

HPE Closes the Door on OpenSDN

Craig Matsumoto
4/27/2017
100%
0%

One of the earliest entrants in software-defined networking (SDN) has met its demise, as Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is shutting down its OpenSDN product family, a descendant of the SDN controller built by ConteXtream.

"HPE has discontinued development of OpenSDN and offers partner solutions in its place," a Hewlett Packard Enterprise spokesperson writes in an email. "We continue to invest and participate in relevant open source efforts to provide industry leadership and acceptance. Our mission has always been to be partner-centric and provide customers with choice and open systems. We continue on that path."

The Register first reported the news Wednesday night, citing an internal memo declaring End of Life status for OpenSDN.

Quoting part of the memo as published by The Register: "HPE will no longer offer a native telco/service provider SDN solution. We will rely on partners for this capability instead. This decision is made in light of business and financial considerations."

The memo goes on to say that HPE was planning no external announcements about the move.

OpenSDN pertains specifically to the service provider market. "I'm not believing this is spilling over into the data center side of SDN," says Cliff Grossner, an analyst with IHS Markit.

The company still has its VAN SDN controller for enterprise and campus networks, and Distributed Cloud Networking (DCN) for data centers. The HPE memo quoted by The Register notes that DCN and OpenSDN "are not perfect substitutes for each other."

While HPE stresses that the decision had nothing to do with the nature of open source software, the culling of OpenSDN isn't an encouraging sign for the blending of open source and telecom. (See Time for a Telecom Reboot.)

But OpenSDN's downfall seems to have more to do with SDN market starting to settle out, with ACI from Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO) and NSX from VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) emerging as two of the predominate options.

It could also be considered a reflection of HPE's own struggles with the carrier market. In the case of NFV, the company lost its role as the lead vendor in a Telefónica deployment, and Light Reading reported in October that the company was having trouble delivering to Swisscom. (See Telefónica Ditches HPE as Virtualization Lead and HPE Fails to Deliver at Swisscom – Sources.)

"As a primary integrator, I don't think HPE was leading many projects," Grossner says. "For them, I think that investment to continue versus the return wasn't there. They're placing other bets."

Grossner also wonders if the spinoff of HPE's services business (a spin-merger with CSC) might have helped prod the decision to back out of OpenSDN and the proofs-of-concept (PoC) it was involved in. "Service providers expect quite a few years of investment from the vendor before there's any revenue," he says.

OpenSDN originated with ConteXtream, a startup whose birth in 2006 predates SDN. Back then, the rage was around the Grid, and ConteXtream envisioned doing BitTorrent-like things there. (See Grid Startup Takes to the Data Center.)

ConteXtream eventually turned its attention to SDN instead. Most of the early attention in SDN was on data centers and the enterprise, but ConteXtream -- like Contrail Systems, which was eventually acquired by Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) -- chose to focus on service providers, with ConteXtream putting particular emphasis on wireless operators. (See ConteXtream Claims a Carrier SDN Coup.)

ConteXtream also laid claim to having one of the first commercial SDN controllers to use code from the open source OpenDaylight Project. Hewlett-Packard Co. acquired the company in 2015 for an undisclosed sum. (See HP Acquiring ConteXtream for Carrier SDN.)

— Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

(3)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
forskolinfuel
50%
50%
forskolinfuel,
 User Rank: Light Beer
4/29/2017 | 10:54:50 AM
Re: -phenq reviewsforskolin reviewsphen375 reviewsgreat article
I really thank you for the valuable info on this great subject and look forward to more great posts.
James_B_Crawshaw
50%
50%
James_B_Crawshaw,
 User Rank: Blogger
4/28/2017 | 4:25:20 PM
Re: Chips
Don't worry! Meg is going to make HPE great again!
mendyk
0%
100%
mendyk,
 User Rank: Light Sabre
4/28/2017 | 9:57:16 AM
Chips
It's kind of funny when company strategies are characterized as a form of gambling. I didn't go to business school, but it's hard to imagine that Advanced Wagering is part of the core curriculum. As far as HPE goes, the less said the better. As someone on Twitter might say, SAD!!
From The Founder
Either we perform a complete 'factory reset' on the way the telecom industry creates and deploys virtualization, or we face the consequences.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
The Urgency of Commercial 5G Services
4|26|17   |     |   (0) comments

The progress of 5G has been closely monitored in the industry. At the 2017 Brooklyn 5G Summit, the sense of urgency for a commercial 5G launch had started to surface among operators.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
How Diversity Helps Comcast Mirror Its Customer Base
4|26|17   |   2:55   |   (0) comments

Diversity brings innovation, creative ideas and a way to reflect the broad spectrum of your customer base, Comcast Director of Customer Experience Jenelle Champlin says.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Mobile Operators & Video
4|25|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ovum's Ed Barton discusses the latest mobile operator strategies for mobile video.
LRTV Custom TV
Infinera Introduces Instant Network
4|20|17   |     |   (1) comment

Mike Capuano, vice president of marketing at Infinera, discusses the advancement from Instant Bandwidth to new Instant Network capabilities, which include Bandwidth License Pools, Moveable Licenses and Automated Capacity Engineering (ACE).
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Vodafone's Eubank on Sponsors, Mentors & Moving On Up
4|19|17   |   4:25   |   (0) comments

Vodafone America's Head of Operations Kimberly Eubank breaks down the difference between a sponsor and a mentor and shares why both made a big difference in her career.
LRTV Custom TV
NYC Auto Show: Are We Smart Yet?
4|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

The auto industry is facing some big transformations as electric vehicles, autonomous technology and connected cars are seen as the future of the industry. During the much-anticipated NY international auto show, there was an emergence of new technology and mobility service on the show floor. Aside from performance, brands like Lincoln, Hyundai, Honda, Mercedes and ...
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
The Impact of Video
4|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

David Mercer from Strategy Analytics discusses the impact of video on current strategies.
LRTV Custom TV
Pardeep Kohli Discusses Network Transformation & the Market Opportunity for the 'New' Mavenir Systems
4|13|17   |     |   (0) comments

In a brief discussion at MWC 2017, Heavy Reading analyst Adi Kishore talks to Pardeep Kohli, CEO, Mavenir Systems about the creation of the 'new Mavenir' and some of the key challenges facing operators in today's market. A key theme of the discussion centers around operator need for software-only, virtualized solutions and how they will need to adapt to ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Tech Maverick Shares Her Tips for Gender Inclusivity
4|12|17   |   7:28   |   (0) comments

Wendy Hall Bohling, a corporate escapee, author and gender exclusivity consultant, tells her story of sexism, bias and progress along the road to gender equality in the workforce.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Huawei at MWC 2017
4|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

At Mobile World Congress 2017, the biggest mobile industry gathering of the year, Huawei showcased its new innovations and solutions with the theme "Open Road," which focuses on cloud, 5G, operation transformation, videos and consumer-oriented products. Its campaign has been recognized by three awards given by GSMA.
LRTV Custom TV
China Telecom NFV Infrastructure on RSD
4|6|17   |     |   (0) comments

Lynn Comp, senior director of market development of Intel, is joined by Chong Zhang, storage engineer at Inspur and Ou Li Yan, architect for technology strategies of China Telecom, for a discussion of what NFV brings.
LRTV Custom TV
Nokia's IMPACT Software Demo
4|6|17   |     |   (0) comments

Khamis Abulgubein of IoT market development at Nokia demonstrates IMPACT (intelligent management platform for all connected things), a software solution with a horizontal approach to managing any device on any application.
Upcoming Live Events
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
May 15, 2017, Brazos Hall - Austin, TX
May 15, 2017, Austin Convention Center - Austin, TX
June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
The Near Future Is Here
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Surprise! AT&T Markets 4G Advances as '5G Evolution'
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 4/25/2017
Did Verizon Outbid AT&T for Straight Path?
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 4/25/2017
First Year TIPs the Scale Toward Success
Denise Culver, 4/24/2017
Verizon: Small Biz in Cybercrooks' Crosshairs
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 4/27/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
One of the nice bits of my job (other than the teeny tiny salary, obviously) is that I get to pick and choose who I interview for this slot on the Light Reading home ...
TEOCO Founder and CEO Atul Jain talks to Light Reading Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about the challenges around cost control and service monetization in the mobile and IoT sectors.
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.