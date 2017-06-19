& cplSiteName &

Verizon Expands SDN Strategy for Enterprises

Kelsey Kusterer Ziser
8/23/2017
50%
50%

In response to enterprise customers' rapid migration to the cloud and rising demand for virtualized services, Verizon is expanding its software defined networking (SDN) platform by incorporating Versa Networks' Cloud IP Platform into Verizon's new Software Defined Secure Branch (SD-Branch) managed service.

The new SD-Branch category of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ)'s SDN platform will deliver the full Versa Networks Cloud IP Platform which includes SD-WAN, software-defined routing, Software-Defined (SD) Security, Versa FlexVNF Software and more, according to an announcement yesterday. (See Versa Networks Added to Verizon's Software Defined Networking Ecosystem .)

In addition to providing software-based networking and virtualized security services, the SD-Branch service also addresses cloud-based end user management for Verizon's enterprise customers, and delivers Versa's VNFs on-premises or in the cloud.

"Businesses are adopting digital technologies as mainstream elements of their go to market strategy," said Shawn Hakl, vice president of business networking and security solutions for Verizon, in the announcement. "Software defining the branch office and WAN provides them with a flexible networking platform to accelerate cloud and digital migration while reducing IT complexity and controlling costs."

During his keynote at Light Reading's June event -- SD-WAN Strategies for Success -- Hakl explained that Verizon expects true white-box and software-only strategies from vendors. Hakl added that vendors should be able to deploy their own VNFs on existing white boxes -- Versa's Cloud IP Platform can be delivered in the cloud or on a gray box as a VNF, or run on white box and x86 hardware. Hakl also outlined Verizon's approach to SD-WAN and said Verizon's enterprise customers want to leverage SD-WAN to "expand the range of options as they digitize their business." (See Verizon: Get the Gray Out.)

Verizon Enterprise Solutions announced its first set of virtual network services -- including security, WAN optimization and SD-WAN -- in July 2016, at which time Verizon was partnering with Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO) and Viptela for SD-WAN services. Earlier this month, Cisco closed on a $610 million acquisition of Viptela, which it plans to integrate by the end of June 2018. (See Verizon's Next With VNFs and Is the End Near for Cisco's IWAN?)

Track the heartbeat of the virtualization movement with Light Reading at the NFV & Carrier SDN event in Denver. There's still time to register for this exclusive opportunity to learn from and network with industry experts -- communications service providers get in free!

Verizon is adding the SD-Branch service to its Virtual Network Services offering to assist enterprise customers in virtualizing multiple components in their branch offices. In addition, Verizon is providing the new service in an effort to help customers lower operating costs with centralized control and automated provisioning, improve cloud user experience, provide multi-site network support and application-based quality of service, reduce complexity in branch office networking and secure the branch with less equipment.

Versa's Cloud IP Platform provides customers with "deep insight and visibility into what's going on in the network, what's going on in the branch... that contextual knowledge is of users, devices, locations, applications, sessions and the network path that's being used," said Kelly Ahuja, CEO of Versa Networks, in an interview with Light Reading.

The Cloud IP Platform also utilizes the Versa FlexVNF Software, and provides Layer 3 to Layer 7 IP services on a cloud-native, multi-tenant software platform. Ahuja explained that enterprises can leverage that contextual knowledge for making policy decisions, especially when transporting workloads from private cloud to multi-cloud or SaaS. The Cloud IP Platform is programmable with SDN constructs, enabling the network to automatically and dynamically react to changing conditions in SLA, jitter, policy violation, etc.

"MSPs [Managed Service Providers] seek flexibility in network functions offerings for on-premise, vCPE, and uCPE scenarios as well as the agility to quickly add and modify services that are enabled by a software defined approach," said Mike Fratto, research director for Enterprise Networking and Data Center Technology at GlobalData, in an email to Light Reading. "MSPs can build their own infrastructure but it makes more sense to partner with a vendor that has a robust software suite allowing the MSP to focus on providing value. SD-Branch software like Versa’s, as well as from its competitors, allows MSP's to rapidly bring up service offerings quickly."

Versa now has three major service provider customers in the US, including Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK) and CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL), in addition to Verizon. Comcast is the first cable provider developing a SD-WAN product which is currently in beta tests using Versa's Cloud IP Platform, and scheduled for full market deployment later in 2017. Versa's additional service provider and MSP partners include S-Net Communications, Tata Communciations, Nitel and more. (See Cable Eyes SD-WAN to Boost Business Services and CenturyLink: Hybrid SD-WANs Ain't No Picnic.)

Related posts:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
NFV's promises of automation and virtualization are intriguing, but what really excites service providers is the massive amount of money they could save.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Documentaries
Phone Review: Moto Z2 Play
8|22|17   |   1:54   |   (0) comments

Light Reading Mobile Editor Dan Jones reviews the Moto Z2 Play, which he calls 'a nice modern Android phone with good battery life and one of the nicest cameras' he's seen. The Moto Z2 Play is a Gigabit LTE-ready phone, but we were not able to test speeds that fast in the US.
LRTV Documentaries
Three Gets Smart(y), BT Invokes Twitter – The Recap
8|21|17   |     |   (0) comments

From Telecoms.com, a recap of the week's telecoms talking points. It's been a week of gimmicks as Three tests out a pay-as-you-go sub-brand called Smarty; Comcast
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
VMWare VP Brings Women Up With Her
8|16|17   |   6:49   |   (1) comment

It's an art and a science to make mentorship, inclusive leadership, diversity and promotion of high-potential women work, says Honore' LaBourdette, vice president of Global Market Development at VMWare.
LRTV Documentaries
5G Spectrum Wars – The Recap
8|15|17   |   2:22   |   (0) comments

Service provider 3 has filed a lawsuit against Ofcom over 5G spectrum auction in the UK.
LRTV Custom TV
Say What? Facebook Unleashes AI Anarchy – The Recap
8|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

A recap of the week's talking points on Light Reading's sister site, telecoms.com. Facebook AI programmers had a bit of a brain-fade as they allowed one of its AI applications to invent its ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Fujitsu's Women Band Together to Help Girls Do STEM
8|2|17   |   9:35   |   (1) comment

Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
LRTV Custom TV
If You're Not First, You're Last – The Recap
7|31|17   |   08:18   |   (1) comment

In case you missed it, Amazon's 1% stock increase helped Jeff Bezos dethrone Bill Gates as the richest man in the world. Also, Taiwanese electronics manufacturer
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (10) comments

AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
LRTV Custom TV
Gigabit LTE With Snapdragon 835
7|12|17   |     |   (1) comment

At an event in Wembley stadium, EE used its live network to demonstrate gigabit LTE using a Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.
LRTV Custom TV
Implementing Machine Intelligence With Guavus
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
LRTV Custom TV
Unlocking Customer Experience Insights With Machine Intelligence
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Why AT&T May Dump Home Security Biz
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 8/21/2017
Verizon & Friends Bust Through Gigabit LTE in the Lab
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 8/21/2017
Disney, iflix Team Up to Take Down Netflix
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 8/22/2017
T-Mobile Turns On First 600MHz 4G Sites
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 8/16/2017
WiCipedia: Dolly Babes, Manifesto Backlash & 'Brotastic' Failures
Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, 8/18/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Talk About a Custom-Made Workstation! Click Here
Proper ergonomics indeed.
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.