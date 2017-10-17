KDDI Taps Versa for SD-WAN

TOKYO - KDDI announces that KDDI SD-Network Platform is launched in 37 countries and areas including Japan worldwide sequentially from December 5th. This is a network solution using SD (Software Defined) technology for business customers. At the same time, KDDI will launch the KDDI Security Cloud, for more secure use of Cloud services.

Nowadays corporate network is requested to correspond to various changes such as enlarging cloud service usage, additional district offices due to business expansion around the global. KDDI SD-Network Platform enables the company to build a strong network over these changes. Also it provides visibility and flexible control on network and route optimization by using Internet, without installing the new physical circuit. Additionally, today many companies are facing the data traffic increase or congestion problems on their network due to wide spread of public cloud service. However, by KDDI SD-Network Platform, application traffic can be connected from district office into the internet directly. Thus the end-user of the company can use cloud services comfortably with saving their network cost.

Furthermore, KDDI Security Cloud including CASB makes shadow IT systems visible and enhances the protection of confidential data in the Cloud, promoting secure use of the Cloud for businesses.

KDDI SD-Network Platform is adopting advanced VNF（Virtualized Network Function）technology of Versa Networks, Inc., and enable the customer to expand oversea office rapidly and strengthen IT governance in 37 countries and areas including Japan.

"We are pleased that KDDI has selected Versa’s SD-WAN and SD-Security solutions to accelerate digital and cloud transformation for their business customers," comments Kelly Ahuja, the CEO of Versa Networks, Inc. "KDDI will be deploying Versa’s Cloud IP Platform to deliver a cloud-native and policy driven network and security architecture that delivers increased visibility & control, and enables enterprises to move faster." KDDI will continue to contribute to our customers’ businesses through the flexible network solutions to accelerate the speed of their business.

KDDI Corp.

Versa Networks