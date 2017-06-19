& cplSiteName &

Is the End Near for Cisco's IWAN?

Kelsey Kusterer Ziser
8/18/2017
50%
50%

Cisco's $610 million acquisition of Viptela, which closed Aug. 1, might seem to signal the end of IWAN, Cisco's home-brewed SD-WAN. But analysts are predicting a smooth transition to an integrated product that draws from the strengths of both IWAN and Viptela's features.

An August 1 blog by Scott Harrell, senior vice president of product management for Cisco's Enterprise Networking Group, promises that Cisco is continuing to invest in the IWAN platform. But Viptela will be the "preferred" answer for SD-WAN customers looking for "advanced routing, complex topologies, or granular segmentation capabilities," he writes.

So, it sounds like IWAN will live on. And even if Cisco's commitment wavers, a little company called Glue Networks is ready to help IWAN customers. More about that in a bit.

Trouble for IWAN
Daniel Conde, cloud platforms analyst for ESG, says that trouble started brewing for IWAN as SD-WAN features evolved to offer more resiliency, advanced visibility and tie-in security. It became increasingly difficult to make IWAN work.

"I don't think they're going to kick IWAN out the door, because Cisco has a huge market presence, I think north of 70 with their ISRs [Integrated Services Routers] and ASRs [Aggregation Services Routers], and some of that technology runs on top of UCS blades as well at the branch," says Conde. "So they're not going to tell people to throw it away. I think it's going to be like you would expect a large company like Cisco to do -- have a gradual transition.

"I think the critical thing is the new generation of ISRs allow you to run network functions as a virtual machine -- so it's not like it’s a piece of hardware where the WAN and SD-WAN features are baked in, they're quite easy to install using these virtual machines."

Conde forecasts that Cisco customers running new ISRs could run classic IWAN in addition to new features from Viptela as a virtual machine running concurrently or by switching between them. He predicts the transition won't be immediate but will be smooth, and that Cisco likely won't do any major further enhancements to IWAN.

That's where Glue Networks comes in.

Making IWAN Stick
"I think that the old IWAN plus Gluware will probably be phased out in favor of something that is going to be initially Viptela, maybe resold as is but I think they'll be busy integrating that into the overall management story," says Conde. A lot of the initial Viptela technology will be sold standalone and then integrated in, he added.

Gluware is configuration software from Glue Networks. In a partnership that dates back to 2011, Cisco resells Gluware as an option for managing IWAN and bolstering its SD-WAN capabilities.

"In the beginning, we were the solution for managing Cisco's IWAN, and we built a very flexible model for configuration of Cisco IWAN," says Richard Lopez, VP of solutions architecture for Glue.

Glue sees opportunity in the Viptela acquisition. Viptela runs an overlay on top of the physical network -- but some Cisco customers don't want to introduce another overlay or box, Lopez says. He adds that some large enterprise and service provider customers find Viptela to be less feature-rich than IWAN.

Glue gets the call when a customer has tried to deploy IWAN with existing Cisco tools, but ran into issues because of conflicts arising from legacy network architecture, he says.

With the Viptela deal closed, Cisco is "going to put all their customers and all their eggs into the Viptela basket," says Eric Clelland, Glue's senior vice president of sales, marketing and business development. "It's going to take a while for that to get integrated into the routers themselves, so they're going to have to put this external box outside the router -- the ISR -- that they sold the customer."

According to Clelland, some IWAN customers think the Viptela solution takes the routing richness away from their ISR. "It kind of dumbs down the router if you put that device there," he says.

(Glue, incidentally, is gearing up for a major announcement on August 21, but the company tells Light Reading that its IWAN story will remain intact.)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
NFV's promises of automation and virtualization are intriguing, but what really excites service providers is the massive amount of money they could save.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
VMWare VP Brings Women Up With Her
8|16|17   |   6:49   |   (1) comment

It's an art and a science to make mentorship, inclusive leadership, diversity and promotion of high-potential women work, says Honore' LaBourdette, vice president of Global Market Development at VMWare.
LRTV Documentaries
5G Spectrum Wars – The Recap
8|15|17   |   2:22   |   (0) comments

Service provider 3 has filed a lawsuit against Ofcom over 5G spectrum auction in the UK.
LRTV Custom TV
Say What? Facebook Unleashes AI Anarchy – The Recap
8|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

A recap of the week's talking points on Light Reading's sister site, telecoms.com. Facebook AI programmers had a bit of a brain-fade as they allowed one of its AI applications to invent its ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Fujitsu's Women Band Together to Help Girls Do STEM
8|2|17   |   9:35   |   (1) comment

Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
LRTV Custom TV
If You're Not First, You're Last – The Recap
7|31|17   |   08:18   |   (1) comment

In case you missed it, Amazon's 1% stock increase helped Jeff Bezos dethrone Bill Gates as the richest man in the world. Also, Taiwanese electronics manufacturer
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (10) comments

AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
LRTV Custom TV
Gigabit LTE With Snapdragon 835
7|12|17   |     |   (1) comment

At an event in Wembley stadium, EE used its live network to demonstrate gigabit LTE using a Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.
LRTV Custom TV
Implementing Machine Intelligence With Guavus
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
LRTV Custom TV
Unlocking Customer Experience Insights With Machine Intelligence
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Masergy's NFV Journey
7|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Watson, vice president of global technology at Masergy, discusses the advantages and challenges in entering the still-maturing NFV market for the past three years.
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Intel CEO Leaves Trump Biz Advisory Board
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 8/15/2017
Are Cord-Cutting's Days Numbered?
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 8/14/2017
Analyst Nolle: Fundamental Errors Plague NFV
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 8/11/2017
Verizon Video Woes Pile On
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 8/14/2017
Orchestration Startup UBiqube Pivots Away From NFV
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 8/15/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
We Know a Tough Day When We See One Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.