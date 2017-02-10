& cplSiteName &

GTT's Sahim: MPLS Is Not the Problem

Kelsey Kusterer Ziser
10/5/2017
50%
50%

DENVER -- NFV & Carrier SDN -- Although vendor interoperability is a long way off, service providers shouldn't shy away from jumping into the NFV and software-defined environment, said GTT's Kevin Sahim last week. Operators need to take action now and can't wait for the vendor, interoperability and open standards wars to resolve, he added.

In a presentation during the "Delivering on the Services Promise" session, Sahim, VP of engineering (managed services) for GTT Communications Inc. , explained that legacy WAN architectures have created barriers to interoperability as operators seek to develop a smarter enterprise WAN. Network complexity has always been an issue -- whether it's vendor interoperability from a hardware perspective or protocol interoperability -- and that challenge has been magnified by introducing the software-defined ecosystem, he added.

"Aligning business policy... doesn't always interoperate or translate well to network topology discussions," said Sahim. "Business requirements don't always translate to networking requirements or network engineers don't always understand, at the end of the day, what we're trying to do from a business perspective."

Kevin Sahim, GTT
Kevin Sahim, GTT

Service providers continue to face a range of challenges to developing a smarter enterprise WAN including vendor interoperability, delivering quality bandwidth and addressing new security concerns. The traditional WAN can't keep pace with the rise of bandwidth intensive applications and cloud-driven networking requirements, explained Sahim.

In building a smarter WAN, SD-WAN has emerged as an interesting use case in delivering an overlay network with more efficient control of network traffic management, application routing and bandwidth utilization, in addition to lowering WAN costs, he said.

Hybrid WANs and re-imagining the use of MPLS are also integral to delivering a smarter WAN, said Sahim.

"Integrating multiple WAN topologies is part of the solution, not part of the problem -- MPLS is not part of the problem. Re-envisioning how you utilize these topologies is the challenge, but not part of the problem."

In the end, customers are less concerned with who owns the underlying last mile, for example, than with who is providing the best service experience and delivering application assurances.

Get real-world answers to virtualization challenges from industry leaders. Join us for the OSS in the Era of SDN and NFV event November 1 in London. Register now for this exclusive opportunity to learn from and network with industry experts -- communications service providers get in free!

"Loss, latency, jitter -- those are network engineering terms, meaning many of the business and policy decision makers don't want to understand loss, latency or jitter," said Sahim. "They want to understand, 'Could I have actually processed 50,000 more pizza orders during the Super Bowl if my topology was running better, or if I was able to augment bandwidth on demand, or I was able to redirect the delivery guys in a more optimized fashion?' "

He added: "Interoperability is a long way off. The reality is you need to jump in feet first and get involved."

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Steve Saunders sits down with RIFT.io CTO Matt Harper to learn how a bunch of telecom veterans are tackling the core issues behind NFV.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photo Review: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Trump Pulls a Trump on Infrastructure Strategy
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/29/2017
Blockbuster Makes a Comeback in the Nordics
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 9/29/2017
Is NFV Stuck in the Terrible Twos?
Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor, 10/2/2017
How Data Science Can Boost Network Operations
Kiran Inampudi, Global Solutions Management Lead – GSP Services, Cisco, 9/29/2017
Security Fun: NFV & Supply-Side Attacks
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 9/28/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Now That's a Good Connection! Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed