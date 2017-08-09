& cplSiteName &

China Telecom Global Taps Versa Networks for SD-WAN Service

9/15/2017
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Versa Networks, a leading provider of next-generation software-based networking and security solutions, today announced that it has been selected by China Telecom Global Limited (CTG) as its primary vendor for software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) and security (SD-Security) to serve its global customer base.

China Telecom Global Limited is the global subsidiary of China Telecommunications Corporation (China Telecom), one of the largest state-owned telecommunication companies in China. With the world’s largest broadband Internet network and a leading-edge mobile network, China Telecom is capable of providing cross-region, fully integrated information services to global customers.

CTG’s managed SD-WAN service is built on Versa’s comprehensive suite of virtualized network and security functions (VNFs), enabling a truly software-based managed SD-WAN service that provides customers greater business agility and cloud readiness through its application-level visibility, control and integrated set of security functions. CTG is deploying Versa’s multi-tenant SD-WAN and SD-Security solution in 15 cloud hubs globally for distributed reach and centralized control. At its customers’ branch offices, CTG deploys Versa’s SD-WAN software on low-cost x86 appliances to provide integrated network and security with instant scalability – while helping to eliminate branch appliance sprawl.

“China Telecom Global serves an ever growing base of Chinese and other global corporations,” said Robert Zhu, Senior Director of Asia Pacific, Versa Networks. “As their customers realize the benefits that a cloud-native network architecture can offer in the way of increased business agility, cloud enablement and user experience, as well as cost savings, CTG will be well-positioned to be the network provider of choice. Versa is very excited to partner with CTG and enable their global customers to digitally transform their networks and overall business processes.”

CTG’s cloud-native, Versa-based network architecture will benefit enterprises in China as they look to expand beyond the mainland. CTG SD-WAN, for instance, enables customers to connect their international branch offices to their corporate headquarters using Internet connectivity and robust application identification, security and policy enforcement. The result is faster time-to-service, simpler branch infrastructure and lower administrative burden – all key requirements when managing large global networks.

Mr. Nemo Lin, Director of the Cloud Operation Center of CTG, said, “By leveraging Versa’s portfolio of software-defined technologies, we now offer our customers a richer, more business- and application-centric networking resource. This initiative also enables users to drive digital transformation through the cloud and unleash the growth potential in new markets and geographies.”

