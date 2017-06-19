& cplSiteName &

128T Still Bucking SD-WAN Trend

Carol Wilson
7/26/2017
50%
50%

In a world gone SD-WAN crazy, 128 Technology is still trying to make the case that secure and session-aware intelligent routing is a better approach to delivering the necessary cloud connections than creating network overlays. It's not yet clear that the argument is winning over service providers, however.

128 Technology has landed large enterprise customers and earlier this year announced a Series C funding round backing its approach, which it calls Secure Vector Routing. Its co-founders, six industry veterans led by Andy Ory and Patrick MeLampy, are well-known for their previous success at Acme Packet, and that alone is garnering interest among the telecom crowd. But can a unique approach to a common problem buck the more mainstream flow? (See 128 Technology Raises $21.5M Series C.)

Dan Conde, analyst with the Enterprise Strategy Group, credits 128T with developing a more elegant solution to the need for secure, cost-effective connections to the cloud from multiple sites, but admits the solution isn't easy to explain or understand.

"They are talking about changing things soup to nuts and for normal people to comprehend in 30 seconds, it's awfully complex," Conde tells Light Reading in an interview. "So anyone looking at it, needs time to understand it. But just because it requires careful examination, I don't think one should just dismiss it."

And, in fact, service providers aren't doing that. 128T has "full-day sessions with many of the big North American service providers who are trying to understand the technology," MeLampy says in an interview. "We had one who spent three whole days here visiting with their top guys trying to understand the technology."

Track the heartbeat of the virtualization movement with Light Reading at the NFV & Carrier SDN event in Denver. There's still time to register for this exclusive opportunity to learn from and network with industry experts – communications service providers get in free!

To date, however, only three of the 52 proofs of concept that 128T is doing are with telecom operators. One reason may be it's easier to layer SD-WAN technology on top of what operators are already doing, in their move to virtualization, says analyst Conde.

"With SD-WAN, it is not necessarily a forklift upgrade, you can insert it into existing networks; it is not exactly easy, but it is a way to work with the existing way networks work," he comments. "With 128, you are doing routing in a different way, you are replacing traditional middle boxes and routing. It's different -- that's the good and bad part -- it's not magic pixie dust you can sprinkle onto an existing network and it gets better. You have to change the way things get done."

Wrong direction?
Following my first long conversation with MeLampy, who is co-founder and COO of 128T, I explained Sector Vector Routing in a report published a year ago. For this update, MeLampy focused on how enterprise customers are using 128T's technology and how it could also benefit service providers -- if they give it a chance. He concedes that the industry has continued down a different SD-WAN path in the past year, one he thinks is misguided.

"Our belief is that the tunneling schemes people are using create aggregate flows and it is very hard for networks to understand and treat them fairly," MeLampy comments. "It is almost a step in the wrong direction, backward, and we feel like there should be a better way. We have developed and solved the same use case that SD-WAN solves by making smarter routers that understand sessions, and can route one session one way and another session another way, and can intelligently achieve the same use case benefits that SD-WAN players have but with just intelligent routing."

MeLampy points to an over-abundance of overlay networks and the lack of communications between them as a growing problem for network operators.

"We have IPv6 networks that won't talk to IPv4 networks, private networks that won't talk to public networks and at each one of these boundaries are NATs [network address translators] that are very stateful, and are provisioned essentially, that connect all these networks together," he says. "And now, with SD-WAN, we are provisioning tunnels that connect these networks together with a system that won't let them talk to each other -- there's not standards for how they talk and no schemes for interworking."

What 128T is providing addresses the problems NATs can create, he says. "When routes or packet flows move, they get a new NAT unexpectedly and it causes trouble at the application layer, in terms of authentication and session connectivity," MeLampy explains. "Basically, all the sessions disconnect and reconnect."

128T is working with an enterprise customer on that issue, in a three-site trial, using its session-aware technology. The same trial customer was having trouble getting its VoiP service to work inside aggregate tunnels and 128T is addressing that.

One of its announced customers, Revation, serves the healthcare industry in much the same way that Bloomberg serves the financial sector, but was having a hard time getting its full-featured data terminals deployed because of IT rules and regulations. "Even though they have won over the business unit to buy their products, they were having trouble putting them in, it was taking six to eight months to install," MeLampy says. "By using our 128 Technology routing system, they were able, using software routers, to signal right through the border of the existing hospital firewalls and security system using a single translation rule in the firewall as opposed to a very complex deployment and get security certification done in less than a week."

There are those in the industry, notably veteran analyst Tom Nolle, president of CIMI Corp., that are raising some red flags about signaling in the NFV-SDN era and MeLampy believes 128T's intelligent routing addresses that challenge as well.

But can the company overcome the challenge of being so different? Analyst Conde says yes… maybe.

"I think if you were doing a greenfield, it would be great because you don't have existing gear to deal with," he comments. It is also possible to insert 128 technology into a complex enterprise or telecom network, but that would amount to redundancy of functions since the Secure Vector Routing does many of the same functions as existing middle boxes such as firewalls and ADCs, Conde adds.

As service providers begin to launch new services in the virtualization area, it may also be possible to use this technology in a part of the network, to support new services, he says.

MeLampy says that as network operators deploy more SD-WAN technology and begin to confront the reality that different SD-WANs don't talk to each other -- including, he says, if the technology is from one vendor -- 128T is expecting much more interest from the telecom side of the house, even as it continues to grow its enterprise business.

— Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading

CALLING ALL CLOUD, NFV AND SDN COMPANIES:
Make sure your company and services are listed free of charge at Virtuapedia, the comprehensive set of searchable databases covering the companies, products, industry organizations and people that are directly involved in defining and shaping the virtualization industry.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
Kicking off BCE 2017, Light Reading founder Steve Saunders lays blame for NFV's slow ramp-up and urges telecom to return to old-fashioned standards building and interoperability.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (2) comments

AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
LRTV Custom TV
Gigabit LTE With Snapdragon 835
7|12|17   |     |   (1) comment

At an event in Wembley stadium, EE used its live network to demonstrate gigabit LTE using a Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.
LRTV Custom TV
Implementing Machine Intelligence With Guavus
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
LRTV Custom TV
Unlocking Customer Experience Insights With Machine Intelligence
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Masergy's NFV Journey
7|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Watson, vice president of global technology at Masergy, discusses the advantages and challenges in entering the still-maturing NFV market for the past three years.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Mavenir on RCS Cloud Platform & Multi-ID
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guillaume Le Mener, head of marketing and corporate development at Mavenir, discussed RCS and the recent launch of Multi-ID, which supports T-Mobile's DIGITS, the revolutionary new technology that breaks down the limitation of one number per phone and one phone per number.
LRTV Custom TV
ADTRAN Executive Outlines Trends in Next-Generation 10-Gigabit Cable Networks
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
LRTV Interviews
Global Capacity: Bandwidth Demand Driving Ethernet Growth
7|6|17   |   6:37   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
LRTV Interviews
Colt's Services Chief on Digital Delivery
7|5|17   |   16:12   |   (0) comments

Rogier Bronsgeest, the chief customer experience officer (chief CEO!) at Colt, discusses the way in which the service provider interacts with its customers these days and his aggressive net promoter score (NPS) targets.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
BT VP: Women Should Fill Security Talent Gap
7|5|17   |   6:00   |   (2) comments

By 2020 there will be six security jobs for every qualified worker, and Kate Kuehn, vice president of Security for BT in the Americas, says BT wants to encourage women to fill the shortage in jobs.
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
BBC Head: We Must Reinvent Broadcasting for a New Generation
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 7/21/2017
NFV, SDN, Big Data – It's All About Automation
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 7/21/2017
What's a Little Throttling Between Friends?
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 7/24/2017
Qualcomm Takes Q3 Pummeling From Apple
Iain Morris, News Editor, 7/20/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Following a recent board meeting, the New IP Agency (NIA) has a new strategy to help accelerate the adoption of NFV capabilities, explains the Agency's Founder and Secretary, Steve Saunders.
One of the nice bits of my job (other than the teeny tiny salary, obviously) is that I get to pick and choose who I interview for this slot on the Light Reading home ...
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.