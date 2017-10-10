Arris Bows 2nd-Gen CCAP Modules

SUWANEE, Ga. -- ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) today announced the General Availability of its second generation (Gen 2) of active modules for the industry's leading CCAP platform—its E6000 Converged Edge Router (CER). Gen 2 allows service providers around the world to upgrade the existing E6000 Integrated CCAP (I-CCAP) chassis and unlock Remote PHY capabilities, while enabling new revenue and cost-saving opportunities. The E6000 Gen 2 upgrade consists of the Downstream Cable Access Module 2 (DCAM-2), the Upstream Cable Access Module 2 (UCAM-2), and the Router System Module 2 (RSM-2).

As customers demand constant connectivity, service providers are seeking innovative ways to meet the growing bandwidth, infrastructure, and efficiency requirements placed on their networks. To address this, the ARRIS E6000 Gen 2 modules significantly increase the number of service groups and related channels—over time and without consuming more rack space. This allows an operator to immediately deliver more IP video and higher-speed broadband services. The Gen 2 modules increase the service group density of E6000 deployments by more than 70 percent today.

Experts predict bandwidth consumption to rise an additional 50 percent over the next year, with increasing consumer demand. The new ARRIS modules will be software-upgradable for further channel density increases over time—using the same hardware and rack space footprint. In addition, service providers can transition with the E6000 Gen 2 modules to a Remote PHY Distributed Access Architecture, for an additional 3-fold density increase over the current generation. This lays the foundation to deploy Distributed Access Architectures and Remote PHY capabilities while leveraging the existing hardware investment.

Arris Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ARRS)