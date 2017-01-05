& cplSiteName &

Comcast 'X1 of the Internet' Arrives

Mari Silbey
5/8/2017
50%
50%

Comcast wants to do for home Internet what it did for the home video experience: improve performance, make it more personalized and give it a brand. The company debuted its new WiFi solution at CES four months ago -- calling it the "X1 of the Internet" -- but with today's launch, Comcast is also christening the platform Xfinity xFi.

The Xfinity xFi experience includes auto-configuration of the home network, new parental controls, bandwidth-monitoring capabilities, troubleshooting options and even the ability to pause WiFi access throughout the house. Users can control these features through a website, a mobile app or via the Comcast X1 TV voice remote. (See Comcast Unveils Smart Home Platform and Comcast Reaches for Xfinity & Beyond.)

Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK) is also taking this opportunity to rebrand two of its wireless gateway products that support the xFi platform. The box formerly known as the XB3 is now being called the xFi Wireless Gateway, and the device formerly known as the XB6 is getting renamed the xFi Advanced Wireless Gateway. More on that advanced gateway in a moment.

There are a few important things to note about xFi at launch. First, Comcast is offering the service at no extra cost. Second, the company's making it immediately available to 10 million homes that already have compatible hardware. As Comcast points out, it took the company five years to get X1 into 10 million homes. With xFi, Comcast reaches that milestone on day one.

Third, the xFi experience will continue to evolve, most notably later this year when Comcast introduces xFi pods that can be paired with an xFi gateway to extend WiFi coverage through the home. The extension of the home network through xFi pods will be made possible in part because of an investment Comcast made last month in the startup company Plume. The Plume technology is built on algorithms that continuously configure a user's WiFi connection. With Plume, Comcast is enabling a solution that will determine whether a device should be connected directly to the nearest gateway, or whether it should hop through an extender device for a stronger signal.

Want to know more about cable's wireless ambitions? Check out our cable WiFi channel here on Light Reading.

Although the xFi pods will give Comcast users more options for connectivity, the heart of the xFi solution is really the wireless gateways that support the experience. In particular, the xFi Advanced Wireless Gateway is noteworthy because it is DOCSIS 3.1-compatitible. Formerly known not only as the XB6 but also the gigabit gateway, the advanced xFi hardware also includes multiple IoT radios and is capable of delivering up to 9 Gbit/s of throughput.

Comcast has been hinting at the gigabit gateway since 2015. CEO Brian Roberts even said in September that it had launched, although the company then let it be known that the gateway wouldn't be commercially available till the end of Q1. As it turns out, the device was only in employee trials until the last few weeks, but Comcast Chief Product Officer Chris Satchell confirms it started rolling into customer homes at the end of April. (See Comcast Glosses Over Gig Gateway Launch.)

"[We] have that device with customers right now," he says, adding that the xFi Advanced Wireless Gateway will continue to roll out market by market though the spring and summer. It will be available first in regions where Comcast has introduced its DOCSIS 3.1-powered gigabit service.

So why did it take so long for the gigabit gateway to come to market? It appears that it turned out to be harder than expected to incorporate everything Comcast wanted in a single box, i.e. a D3.1 modem with integrated WiFi and IoT radios. And it's not just Comcast that's struggled. At the recent Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies conference, Damian Poltz, vice president of technology strategy and networks at Shaw Communications Inc. , was asked what he thought the biggest challenge has been in moving forward with DOCSIS 3.1. He answered that it's been getting integrated WiFi in a gateway with a D3.1 modem.

"Waiting for that really powerful and solid integrated device has been a challenge," said Poltz. "The good news is I think multiple of those devices are just about ready to come to market. So I think we will see in the next six to nine months lots of deployments across many different MSOs."

Shaw could in fact decide to license the new xFi Advanced Wireless Gateway from Comcast the way it does with X1 set-tops. Rogers Communications Inc. (Toronto: RCI) has already confirmed it plans to license the xFi platform, although it hasn't specified whether it will use the premium gateways. (See Rogers Embraces 'Comcast North' Strategy.)

As for whether Comcast would be willing to license the gateways, Satchell made clear back in January that sharing the xFi experience with Comcast's syndication partners was a possibility. "Yes, I think that this is something we would definitely talk to our MSO partners to see if there's interest," he said. "I think it's definitely a conversation we'd be more than willing to have."

— Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
The time has come for a telecom app store to save the industry.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
The Urgency of Commercial 5G Services
4|26|17   |     |   (1) comment

The progress of 5G has been closely monitored in the industry. At the 2017 Brooklyn 5G Summit, the sense of urgency for a commercial 5G launch had started to surface among operators.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
How Diversity Helps Comcast Mirror Its Customer Base
4|26|17   |   2:55   |   (0) comments

Diversity brings innovation, creative ideas and a way to reflect the broad spectrum of your customer base, Comcast Director of Customer Experience Jenelle Champlin says.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Mobile Operators & Video
4|25|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ovum's Ed Barton discusses the latest mobile operator strategies for mobile video.
LRTV Custom TV
Infinera Introduces Instant Network
4|20|17   |     |   (1) comment

Mike Capuano, vice president of marketing at Infinera, discusses the advancement from Instant Bandwidth to new Instant Network capabilities, which include Bandwidth License Pools, Moveable Licenses and Automated Capacity Engineering (ACE).
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Vodafone's Eubank on Sponsors, Mentors & Moving On Up
4|19|17   |   4:25   |   (0) comments

Vodafone America's Head of Operations Kimberly Eubank breaks down the difference between a sponsor and a mentor and shares why both made a big difference in her career.
LRTV Custom TV
NYC Auto Show: Are We Smart Yet?
4|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

The auto industry is facing some big transformations as electric vehicles, autonomous technology and connected cars are seen as the future of the industry. During the much-anticipated NY international auto show, there was an emergence of new technology and mobility service on the show floor. Aside from performance, brands like Lincoln, Hyundai, Honda, Mercedes and ...
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
The Impact of Video
4|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

David Mercer from Strategy Analytics discusses the impact of video on current strategies.
LRTV Custom TV
Pardeep Kohli Discusses Network Transformation & the Market Opportunity for the 'New' Mavenir Systems
4|13|17   |     |   (0) comments

In a brief discussion at MWC 2017, Heavy Reading analyst Adi Kishore talks to Pardeep Kohli, CEO, Mavenir Systems about the creation of the 'new Mavenir' and some of the key challenges facing operators in today's market. A key theme of the discussion centers around operator need for software-only, virtualized solutions and how they will need to adapt to ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Tech Maverick Shares Her Tips for Gender Inclusivity
4|12|17   |   7:28   |   (0) comments

Wendy Hall Bohling, a corporate escapee, author and gender exclusivity consultant, tells her story of sexism, bias and progress along the road to gender equality in the workforce.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Huawei at MWC 2017
4|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

At Mobile World Congress 2017, the biggest mobile industry gathering of the year, Huawei showcased its new innovations and solutions with the theme "Open Road," which focuses on cloud, 5G, operation transformation, videos and consumer-oriented products. Its campaign has been recognized by three awards given by GSMA.
LRTV Custom TV
China Telecom NFV Infrastructure on RSD
4|6|17   |     |   (0) comments

Lynn Comp, senior director of market development of Intel, is joined by Chong Zhang, storage engineer at Inspur and Ou Li Yan, architect for technology strategies of China Telecom, for a discussion of what NFV brings.
LRTV Custom TV
Nokia's IMPACT Software Demo
4|6|17   |     |   (0) comments

Khamis Abulgubein of IoT market development at Nokia demonstrates IMPACT (intelligent management platform for all connected things), a software solution with a horizontal approach to managing any device on any application.
Upcoming Live Events
May 15, 2017, Brazos Hall - Austin, TX
May 15, 2017, Austin Convention Center - Austin, TX
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
The Near Future Is Here
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Dish's Satellite TV Business Is Crumbling
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 5/1/2017
Together, We Can Build the Telecom 'App Store'
Steve Saunders, CEO and founder, Light Reading, 5/1/2017
The Title II Capex Argument Is Ridiculous
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 5/1/2017
Does Facebook Have a Code for Gender Bias?
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 5/3/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
One of the nice bits of my job (other than the teeny tiny salary, obviously) is that I get to pick and choose who I interview for this slot on the Light Reading home ...
TEOCO Founder and CEO Atul Jain talks to Light Reading Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about the challenges around cost control and service monetization in the mobile and IoT sectors.
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.