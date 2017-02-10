Aptilo Networks Wins WiFi Deal with NOS

STOCKHOLM -- NOS, the biggest communications and entertainment group in Portugal, has selected Aptilo Networks to enable carrier-class guest Wi-Fi services to NOS' business customers. NOS' B2B Wi-Fi services will be deployed at businesses including large multisite retail venues, banks and cinema chains across the country. This large-scale Wi-Fi service is projected to grow to include 7,000 Wi-Fi access points within a year.

NOS is using Aptilo SMP Venue Wi-Fi Manager (VWM) to sell attractive managed B2B and B2B2C guest Wi-Fi services to venues and businesses.

Aptilo VWM's multitenancy capability allows NOS to enable managed guest Wi-Fi services for all of their customers from the same scalable platform, allowing each business to access analytics and update their own branded captive portals.

Wi-Fi analytics provides NOS and their customers with valuable information on use of the service, to fuel marketing efforts and deliver a personalized Wi-Fi experience.

"Aptilo creates a ‘sticky' guest Wi-Fi that drives customer engagement," said José Pascoal, NOS Service Platforms Director. "It is also an important source of additional revenue which benefits NOS and our enterprise customers."

A vendor-agnostic, modular solution, Aptilo SMP VMW works seamlessly with NOS' existing and future Wi-Fi access points and gateways.

"NOS is a pioneer in creating engaging services through pay TV, mobile, cable, internet and next-generation broadband services, including cinema exhibition and distribution," said Frédéric Servat, Regional Account Director, EMEA, Aptilo Networks. "We are proud to have been selected for this large-scale Wi-Fi network."

