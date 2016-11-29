ARRIS & Intel Security Unveil Portfolio of Cyber Secure Home Network Devices

SUWANEE, Ga. -- Today, ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) announced the ARRIS Secure Home Gateway portfolio, which will combine Intel™ Security’s expertise in internet security with ARRIS’s leading broadband solutions.

ARRIS’s Secure Home Gateway portfolio is the first to embed the McAfee® Secure Home Platform by Intel Security — for powerful, seamless, and hassle-free security for all devices connected to the network, including IoT devices (such as gaming consoles, connected cameras, wearables, and Smart TVs and appliances). Each gateway (cable modem & Wi-Fi® router) in the new SURFboard Secure Home Gateway portfolio will integrate the new McAfee security platform directly into the device and carry the designation: “McAfee Secure Home Internet.”

ARRIS gateways with McAfee Secure Home Internet will offer network-level security that seamlessly protects all devices connected to the home network against emerging threats like viruses, malware, and phishing scams. They will achieve this by acting like a home security system, managing the flow of data between the Internet and the home’s connected devices to ensure that users are guarded against known threats. A simple-to-use mobile app will allow for convenient customization, enabling consumers to easily manage their home gateway security settings.

ARRIS’s Secure Home Gateway portfolio with the McAfee Secure Home Platform will provide several key benefits:

Smart security: Hassle-free protection uses the cloud to protect internet-connected devices in the home against the latest malware and phishing and identity scams.

Seamless app management: Access and manage features including IoT device protection, device identification, and pausing internet access. Receive real-time alerts about potential vulnerabilities, new connected devices entering the home, and more.

Robust parental controls: Easily protect your whole family by setting individual schedules and restrictions for every device and user in your home.

The ARRIS SURFboard SBG7580-AC will be the first device to embed the McAfee Secure Home Platform. The SURFboard SBG7580-AC with McAfee Secure Home Internet is expected to become available around the first half of 2017 at Amazon, Best Buy (in-store and online), and Surfboard.com. Consumers will be able to simply activate the McAfee security through an online app (“ARRIS McAfee Secure Home Internet”) that will be available in the Google Play and Apple App Store. ARRIS will announce pricing for McAfee Secure Home Internet at launch.

Future ARRIS broadband devices will also feature this embedded security—adding to the portfolio of Secure Home Gateway solutions. To extend McAfee Secure Home Internet’s network-level security benefits beyond the home Wi-Fi network, consumers can use popular device-level security products such as McAfee Live Safe.

