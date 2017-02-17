& cplSiteName &

WiCipedia: #MeToo Hits the Valley & WiC Goes to London

Eryn Leavens
10/27/2017
50%
50%

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: 02 offers senior-level returnships; meet a 'future me'; and 'Don't make money for a**holes.'

Interested in joining Women in Comms on our mission to champion change, empower women and redress the gender imbalance in the comms industry? Visit WiC online and get in touch to learn more about how you can become a member!

  • We've all learned a lot of lessons -- good and bad -- from the role women have played in tech in the past few years. A few weeks ago we profiled an article in Forbes titled "Who Do I Want To Make Money For?" Well, they're at it again. This week, Forbes published another article titled "Don't Make Money For Bad Men," and its meaning could not be any clearer. At the Marie Claire Power Trip summit in San Francisco, prominent women in tech convened to talk about diversity, inclusion and more. In a panel, 23AndMe's Anne Wojcicki, Uber's Bozoma Saint John and Cowboy Ventures' Aileen Lee spoke candidly about the challenges they face as women and what we can all do about it. Lee closed the panel with an unforgettable line, the article reports: "To applause and cheers from the women gathered in San Francisco's W Hotel, she unveiled a new VC mantra in the wake of a spate of sexual harassment claims: 'Don't make money for a**holes.' " (See WiCipedia: Twitter Threats, Diversity Hires & Oracle in Hot Seat.)

    Women Who Rule
    23AndMe's Anne Wojcicki, Uber's Bozoma Saint John and Cowboy Ventures' Aileen Lee own the stage.
    23AndMe's Anne Wojcicki, Uber's Bozoma Saint John and Cowboy Ventures' Aileen Lee
    own the stage.

  • 02 is the latest company to jump on the returnship bandwagon, Diginomica explains. The UK mobile phone provider started the program last year and aims to increase its number of senior-level female employees. 02 has partnered with Women Returners Professional Network for increased access to women looking to restart their careers. Hiring managers made some eye-opening realizations during the process: "They've [managers] found they don't need to be completely fixated on recent experience. If you've been out of work for 10 years and you're competing for jobs where others have more immediate experience, you're probably not going to be top of the pile for a line manager. So it's been about opening people's eyes to this kind of audience and the value they can bring. In other words, that immediate experience isn't necessarily the be-all and end-all." (See A Women in Comms Glossary.)

  • As a young girl interested in STEM, it's so important for role models to be visible and available as resources, and too often, that's not the case. Inforum reports that at uCodeGirl -- a Fargo, ND nonprofit that aims to empower girls in tech -- middle-school girls are paired up with "future me" women who show them what their career might look like in a few decades. "Betty Gronneberg, founder and CEO of uCode Girl, says they have 42 mentor/mentee pairs. 'I'm overwhelmed by the generosity of women in the community who are sharing their time and talents,' Gronneberg says. 'So many of them just said, 'Yes! Sign me up!' " Feedback from the girls involved in the program has been overwhelmingly positive. (See BT, Ericsson, O2 & Vodafone Mentor Girls in STEM.)

  • This has been a long couple of weeks of sexual harassment scandals, and the parallels between tech and Hollywood are too obvious to overlook. An article in NY Mag describes the latest harassment case in tech -- the first after the Harvey Weinstein scandals which seem to have culturally shifted how Western society is approaching sexual harassment in industry, most likely compliments of the eye-opening #metoo hashtag. Tech bigshot Robert Scoble has been accused by multiple women of assault and harassment, and if we have learned anything from this recent onslaught of scandals, it's that more will come forward in the days to come. Business Insider reports that Scoble has since resigned from his position as partner of the VR/AR startup Transformation Group. Serious consequences seem to be aplenty for those who cross the line these days. (See WiC Panel: The Upside of Sexism Scandals.)

  • Women in Comms has a very exciting event coming up in just a few short days, and we'd love to see you there. WiC's upcoming luncheon will be focusing on why male allies matter -- and we have to say, the timing could not be better. Hosted by Light Reading's Carol Wilson at The Royal Garden Hotel in London on Wednesday, November 1, this is sure to be an engaging and eye-opening event not to be missed. You can read all about the free event and register here. (See People in Comms, This WiC Event Is For You!)

    — Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, Light Reading

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    Women in Comms Audio
    Archived Audio
    Twitter Feed
    Women's Watercooler
    Discussion Boards
    October 24, 2017 7:10:11 AM
    Better Online Communication Makes Organization Sense
    shirawinget
    May 9, 2017 11:13:04 AM
    UN Women HeForShe
    spc_Dunphy
    April 27, 2017 1:54:38 PM
    Do you know women in tech?
    Sarah Thomas
    March 5, 2017 12:08:01 PM
    Swedish Mansplaining
    ErynLeavens
    March 3, 2017 3:24:50 PM
    Women's History Month
    Sarah Thomas
    February 24, 2017 12:15:59 PM
    The career-break penalty
    Sarah Thomas
    February 17, 2017 10:25:33 AM
    Risk taking differences
    Sarah Thomas
    February 17, 2017 9:51:21 AM
    Upcoming WiC Events!
    Sarah Thomas
    Contribute Here
    Upcoming Live Events
    November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Women in Comms Poll
    WOMEN IN COMMS: SHARE YOUR STORY WITH US
    WiC wants to hear your stories, experiences and impressions of the comms industry.

     Take our short survey here!
    Infographics
    AppDynamics highlights the tech segments where women are the most prevalent and showcases a few making a big difference in their field.
    Women in Comms Video
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Sprint's Stark on Stepping Out of the Comfort Zone
    10|5|17   |   4:42   |   (1) comment

    DENVER, 10/5/2017 – Jill Stark, region president of enterprise sales for Sprint, shares her approach to leading a diverse team. In addition, Stark addresses the importance of seeking out mentors, and encourages women in the communications industry to take risks and step out of their comfort zone in order to meet their career goals.
    LRTV Interviews
    Ovum's Rehak on IoT Business Cases
    9|26|17   |   04:14   |   (0) comments

    LONDON, 9/26/2017 – At the recent Digital Futures event in London, Alexandra Rehak, IoT practice head at research house Ovum, talks about the ways in which network operators could generate new revenues from IoT.
    LRTV Interviews
    How Cisco Works With UK Startups
    9|21|17   |   03:25   |   (0) comments

    LONDON, 9/21/2017 – At Ovum's Digital Futures conference, Scot Gardner, CEO of Cisco UK & Ireland, explains how the networking giant is working with UK scale-ups.
    LRTV Documentaries
    Can a Government Fund the Next Silicon Valley?
    9|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

    New York is Silicon Alley. Israel? Silicon Wadi. And in Santiago, it's Chilecon Valley. Thirty years after the end of Pinochet's dictatorship, Chile has become one of South America's most vibrant economies. For the past six years, the government has given interest-free loans of up to $40,000 to entice startups to move to Santiago. Light Reading traveled to Chile ...
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    VMware VP Brings Women Up With Her
    8|16|17   |   6:49   |   (1) comment

    It's an art and a science to make mentorship, inclusive leadership, diversity and promotion of high-potential women work, says Honore' LaBourdette, vice president of Global Market Development at VMware.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Fujitsu's Women Band Together to Help Girls Do STEM
    8|2|17   |   9:35   |   (1) comment

    Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
    7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (10) comments

    AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
    7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

    Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
    7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

    Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
    LRTV Interviews
    Global Capacity: Bandwidth Demand Driving Ethernet Growth
    7|6|17   |   6:37   |   (0) comments

    At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    BT VP: Women Should Fill Security Talent Gap
    7|5|17   |   6:00   |   (2) comments

    By 2020 there will be six security jobs for every qualified worker, and Kate Kuehn, vice president of Security for BT in the Americas, says BT wants to encourage women to fill the shortage in jobs.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Intel Ushers in the Revolutionary 5G Era
    6|28|17   |   5:00   |   (1) comment

    5G will bring job opportunities for women in telco and IT, as well as a whole new era of communications for consumers and industries of all kinds, says Caroline Chan, vice president and general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division at Intel.