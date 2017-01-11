& cplSiteName &

WiC Panel: The Upside of Sexism Scandals

Carol Wilson
10/13/2017
50%
50%

DENVER -- Despite numerous very public scandals -- and in some cases because of them -- the technology world is getting better at both attracting women and treating them more fairly, a panel of executives agreed here recently. Speaking at the Women in Communications breakfast at Light Reading's NFV & Carrier SDN event, the group of two women and two men also saw individual action, buttressed by corporate resolve, as key to continuing the progress being made.

Speaking on the topic "What's The Matter With Tech?" Jill Stark, region president of enterprise sales for Sprint Corp. (NYSE: S), said she thinks the tech community "is getting something of a bad rap," because of recent public scandals at well-known tech companies. "There is not a more fun, more fluid place to be than tech," she commented. But when women comprise only 36% of entry-level positions in technology compared to 46% of entry-level positions overall, according to a McKinsey & Co. Women in the Workplace study, that's a problem, Stark added. (See WiCipedia: Endangered Species, 'the Pao Effect' & Bad Actors.)

"It is improving -- for lots of reasons -- and the fact that we are having discussion is good," she commented. "We are continuing the narrative. Scandals that have become public are also good because it shows that there is no tolerance for inaction. If a company chooses not to respond to injustice -- they will face a backlash."

Light Reading's Women in Comms panel in Denver featured (L to R): Jill Stark of Sprint, Randy Levensalor of CableLabs, Sara Baack of Equinix, Tom Anschutz of AT&T and moderator Kelsey Ziser of Light Reading.
Light Reading's Women in Comms panel in Denver featured (L to R): Jill Stark of Sprint, Randy Levensalor of CableLabs, Sara Baack of Equinix, Tom Anschutz of AT&T and moderator Kelsey Ziser of Light Reading.

Randy Levensalor, leading member of the network virtualization team at CableLabs , agreed that the bright light public scandals put on bad behavior can be a good thing but also called for more attention to be paid to women in leadership positions. He mentioned Dr. Arianna Hines of CableLabs, a winner of an award for women in the cable industry, as an example.

"You always hear the bad stories, we can use more of the positive," Levensalor commented. "We need to be highlighting those and getting more of those stories out there."

The CableLabs techie also mentioned the importance of individual action on the job -- a comment which became something of a theme for the panelists.

"We don't need to overthink this, if we see something, we need to act upon it, and make sure it's resolved in the amicable way -- a lot of the problem is ignorance," Levensalor said.

There are many smaller things which happen in a discriminatory way but might not seem worthy of formal complaint to a human resources department, said Sara Baack, chief marketing officer for Equinix Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX). But it is still important to comment on those, in the moment, she added, and women need to develop more confidence in being willing to speak up.

"Women need to be taking ownership to hold others accountable -- people have to be strong enough and confident enough to do that," she said.

You're invited to attend Light Reading’s Women in Comms Luncheon in London -- a free luncheon collocated at our OSS event on Nov. 1, examining "Why Male Allies Matter" with a distinguished panel.

The panelists generally agreed that such action works best when feedback is immediate and offered without overt anger, and possibly even with humor.

"A potentially good approach is see something, say something," said Tom Anschutz, distinguished member of technical staff at AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T). "This works across a whole gamut of discrimination -- if it's a little thing, say something in the moment. If it's a big thing, then you have to take more formal action. Discrimination isn't always sexual harassment -- there is a whole spectrum in between that is deserving of different responses."

Anschutz also said he thinks telecom does a better job than other tech industry sectors, in part to compete with companies that might be seen as more attractive employers. AT&T, for instance, requires managers to undergo training regarding unconscious bias, and those that don't take the training within a given time frame aren't eligible for a raise.

"Sometimes the environment and understanding about inclusion is much more pervasive in telecom as an attractor and something we are trying to use to compete for talent in the marketplace," he said.

The one positive thing about the very public scandals is that they are raising awareness of the problems women can face and also raising the bar for companies that want to avoid public shaming.

Referring to a recent Light Reading WiC survey that showed many women experienced harassment but didn't report it, Stark said that's "there is a long history of sticking your neck out and reporting it and there's retaliation or your career takes a turn or nothing happens," but added that is changing. (See Light Reading's 2017 Survey of Women in Comms.)

"Now -- it can destroy a company overnight," she said. "We are seeing a revolution of intolerance. So now it is the responsibility of us -- when something happens, you have to carry that information forward or you are part of the problem."

— Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Women in Comms Audio
Archived Audio
Twitter Feed
Women's Watercooler
Discussion Boards
May 9, 2017 11:13:04 AM
UN Women HeForShe
spc_Dunphy
April 27, 2017 1:54:38 PM
Do you know women in tech?
Sarah Thomas
March 5, 2017 12:08:01 PM
Swedish Mansplaining
ErynLeavens
March 3, 2017 3:24:50 PM
Women's History Month
Sarah Thomas
February 24, 2017 12:15:59 PM
The career-break penalty
Sarah Thomas
February 17, 2017 10:25:33 AM
Risk taking differences
Sarah Thomas
February 17, 2017 9:51:21 AM
Upcoming WiC Events!
Sarah Thomas
January 11, 2017 12:47:08 PM
Chatbots: a big opp for women?
Sarah Thomas
Contribute Here
Upcoming Live Events
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
All Upcoming Live Events
Women in Comms Poll
WOMEN IN COMMS: SHARE YOUR STORY WITH US
WiC wants to hear your stories, experiences and impressions of the comms industry.

 Take our short survey here!
Infographics
AppDynamics highlights the tech segments where women are the most prevalent and showcases a few making a big difference in their field.
Women in Comms Video
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Sprint's Stark on Stepping Out of the Comfort Zone
10|5|17   |   4:42   |   (1) comment

DENVER, 10/5/2017 – Jill Stark, region president of enterprise sales for Sprint, shares her approach to leading a diverse team. In addition, Stark addresses the importance of seeking out mentors, and encourages women in the communications industry to take risks and step out of their comfort zone in order to meet their career goals.
LRTV Interviews
Ovum's Rehak on IoT Business Cases
9|26|17   |   04:14   |   (0) comments

LONDON, 9/26/2017 – At the recent Digital Futures event in London, Alexandra Rehak, IoT practice head at research house Ovum, talks about the ways in which network operators could generate new revenues from IoT.
LRTV Interviews
How Cisco Works With UK Startups
9|21|17   |   03:25   |   (0) comments

LONDON, 9/21/2017 – At Ovum's Digital Futures conference, Scot Gardner, CEO of Cisco UK & Ireland, explains how the networking giant is working with UK scale-ups.
LRTV Documentaries
Can a Government Fund the Next Silicon Valley?
9|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

New York is Silicon Alley. Israel? Silicon Wadi. And in Santiago, it's Chilecon Valley. Thirty years after the end of Pinochet's dictatorship, Chile has become one of South America's most vibrant economies. For the past six years, the government has given interest-free loans of up to $40,000 to entice startups to move to Santiago. Light Reading traveled to Chile ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
VMware VP Brings Women Up With Her
8|16|17   |   6:49   |   (1) comment

It's an art and a science to make mentorship, inclusive leadership, diversity and promotion of high-potential women work, says Honore' LaBourdette, vice president of Global Market Development at VMware.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Fujitsu's Women Band Together to Help Girls Do STEM
8|2|17   |   9:35   |   (1) comment

Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (10) comments

AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
LRTV Interviews
Global Capacity: Bandwidth Demand Driving Ethernet Growth
7|6|17   |   6:37   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
BT VP: Women Should Fill Security Talent Gap
7|5|17   |   6:00   |   (2) comments

By 2020 there will be six security jobs for every qualified worker, and Kate Kuehn, vice president of Security for BT in the Americas, says BT wants to encourage women to fill the shortage in jobs.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Intel Ushers in the Revolutionary 5G Era
6|28|17   |   5:00   |   (1) comment

5G will bring job opportunities for women in telco and IT, as well as a whole new era of communications for consumers and industries of all kinds, says Caroline Chan, vice president and general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division at Intel.