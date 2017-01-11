& cplSiteName &

Sheena Allen Profiled in New Documentary She Started It

10/17/2017
Sheena Allen, (Director, CapWay) recently featured in upcoming documentary SHE STARTED IT, is an innovator and entrepreneur who's chosen to follow her passion against all odds.

As the founder and driving force behind CapWay, a fintech company that focuses on increasing the financial health of those are underserved through education and financial services, she's no stranger to the workforce challenges faced by all females in the 21st century. She finds ways to use her disadvantages to her advantage, to create her own seat at the table. Sheena is confident in her ability to build her company. She believes that for women entrepreneurs and executives, the journey is not easy, but it is well worth it.

Along with four other female entrepreneurs, follow along with their stories of start-up dreams featured in the documentary SHE STARTED IT. As if it’s not challenging enough being a female in Silicon Valley, what happens when you have to worry about language barriers, mastering public speaking, and figuring out how to get in the room?

Confronted with the battle of acceptance vs. enterprise, Sheena’s story is an inspiration for everyone embarking to fix a problem.

"I’m passionate about positive change and mindset. Mindset is so important to me and it determines if you’re going to get up after being knocked down - and you will be knocked down. I don’t really have a life motto. I just do what I need to today so that I can leave a legacy. I don’t know what that legacy will be, but if I put in the work I need to now, I pray that it deals with changing lives for the better." -Sheena Allen

ABOUT ENTREPRENEUR SHEENA ALLEN
Sheena Allen is best-known as the founder and CEO of mobile application company, Sheena Allen Apps. Allen attended the University of Southern Mississippi to major in psychology and film. In 2011, during her senior year of college, she thought of an idea for a finance / money organizing mobile app after leaving Wal-Mart with a long receipt. With no technical background, Sheena designed her first app in Microsoft Word before finding a developer to partner with. Since then, Allen has built her mobile app companies to have millions of downloads and started her own development company, HouseBoxx.

Finding her way in tech, Sheena has spoken about expanding her ventures and projects outside of just the tech world. She has talked about her interest in entertainment and media, fashion, real estate, and much more.

Sheena has spoken on subjects such as owning a successful tech company as a non-technical founder and diversity in tech at numerous universities, including Texas A&M and Yale, and numerous conferences, including The Lean Startup Conference and Tech808. She also also been featured in various publications, including: Forbes.com, BlackEnterprise.com, and MadameNoire.com.

ABOUT SHE STARTED IT
Launched in 2013, SHE STARTED IT is a feature length documentary film on women tech entrepreneurs, shot on location in Silicon Valley, NYC, Europe, Vietnam, Mississippi & more, that aims to highlight successful role models for young women. It is the first film to show the behind the scenes of running a tech start-up as a young woman.

