& cplSiteName &

Fujitsu's Head of Optical Shares Her Transformation Story

Sarah Thomas
10/9/2017
50%
50%

For Fujitsu's Christine Podraza, learning about the optical vendor over the course of her diverse career there was comparable to going from thinking the Earth is flat to learning it's round -- and ultimately learning it's not the center of the universe either.

Podraza, who is now the vice president and head of the Optical Business Unit at Fujitsu Network Communications Inc. , has held roles ranging from a manufacturing supervisor to a optical product manager to a director of operations, each with its own unique set of challenges and opportunities for personal enlightenment and growth.

At the same time, she has also transformed how entire business units at Fujitsu were run, including the company culture that supported them -- a process that can be enlightening in itself.

Here, Podraza catches up with Women in Comms about the lessons she's learned over her diverse career at Fujitsu and how she went from "learning" to "earning" to "returning" (although never stopped learning in the process). Read on for more.

Christine Podraza, Vice President and Head of the Optical Business Unit, Fujitsu Network Communications Inc.
Christine Podraza, Vice President and Head of the Optical Business Unit, Fujitsu Network Communications Inc.

To register for Women in Comms' upcoming luncheon and panel in London on Wednesday, Nov. 1, sign up free right here. We look forward to seeing you all there!

Women in Comms: Tell us a little about your personal story and how you got to where you are today.

Christine Podraza: I began my career at Fujitsu in manufacturing, first as a supervisor and then as a manager, and really enjoyed the satisfaction of physically seeing the completed product while also helping to improve processes. Managing the Customer Return Goods department was a natural progression as it was very much like a small factory; this was a great experience that broadened my perspective. From there, I became an optical product manager, the only individual contributor position that I have held at Fujitsu. Again, the new experience provided totally new perspectives. Through this point in my career, my understanding of how Fujitsu works was greatly expanded. I equate the transformation to starting out thinking the world is flat: Customer Return Goods showed me that the world was round; and product management showed me that the Earth was not the center of the universe. What an enlightenment!

I returned to manufacturing in the director of operations role, which enhanced my understanding of the supply chain and the corporate implications of decisions around on-time delivery and inventory. I really enjoyed operations and spent the longest time (seven years) in that position. Next I moved to a developmental role as director of product technical marketing in the newly formed Optical Business Unit. This role really helped me appreciate the impact of marketing internally and externally while reconnecting me with optical product management. Most recently, I have taken over the role of VP and head of the Optical Business Unit, where I am responsible for the financial performance, planning and full product lifecycle of all optical products sold in North America and neighboring regions.   

WiC: It’s interesting to read in your bio how you transformed the way the Customer Return Goods business was run. In terms of transforming the culture to support that, what were the biggest challenges you faced, and how did you overcome them?

CP: Initially, there was resistance to change, which can be difficult and scary. To address this resistance, I first worked to define and then communicate the objectives of the team. Once the objectives were understood, we moved to develop processes, plans and actions to achieve these objectives. Wherever possible, the folks doing the work were included in the definition of the processes, plans and actions. This had a two-fold benefit: (1) It ensured the plans and actions were well-founded because they were vetted by the folks performing the work, and (2) involving the folks resulted in their ownership of the plans, which helped ensure the success of the initiatives. Finally, these common objectives were a compass to ensure that everyone was working and moving in the same direction with a common purpose.

WiC: You have had a diverse and impressive career within Fujitsu. What has been the biggest lesson you’ve learned along the way?

CP: Nothing can replace good, clear communication.  Communication is critical in all areas, including: 

  • Decision making (the meeting before the meeting): Communicating with key stakeholders before the meeting is beneficial to ensure everyone is on the same page and eliminates conflict at the time of decision. This is a great tool for "managing up." The last thing you want is to attend a decision making meeting and find that you and your direct management have differing opinions. The meeting before the meeting can ensure you never have to experience this situation.
  • Leadership (communication of why): It is important that folks understand why something is done, why a decision is made, why a policy or process is the way it is… especially when it involves change. If someone does not know the underlying why, they will fill in the blank themselves. When this happens, the assumed reason can be very far from the truth. I have found that if people understand the situation and why a decision was made, then they can support it.
  • Direction (strategy and objectives): It does not matter if you have the best strategy in the world; if you do not communicate it, it does not exist. In addition, you cannot expect an employee to work toward your strategy or objectives if they don’t know what they are, why they are important and how they can contribute.  Communication is KEY.

WiC: What is your leadership philosophy, and how do you practice inclusive leadership?

CP: As a leader at Fujitsu, I like to start with a good foundation. This includes clear roles and responsibilities, providing tools and support to be successful and providing clear communication of strategy and objectives. Building on this foundation are individuals; it is important to identify and draw out the unique strengths and talents of employees. Environment is the next level. In addition to providing a good, open and positive work environment -- an environment of continuous improvement and the autonomy to make changes is important. Finally, it is important to lead by example. 

At a recent Richardson Chamber of Commerce event, I had an interesting conversation that really resonated with me: The first part of your life you "learn," then you move to the "earn" stage and finally you "return."  I thought this was a great way to view the stages of life. While I would say that you can't really ever stop learning, the majority of your focus does move to the other stages.  As a leader, I think it is important to include "return." I had the opportunity to do a little "returning" when the idea of a Women’s Network was discussed at Fujitsu. Contributing to the development of the Women's Network at my own company has been a great experience. Not only do I benefit from the new relationships built in this group, but I also have the opportunity to share my experiences to the benefit of others.

WiC: What is your personal advice to women looking to carve out careers in the next-gen comms industry?

CP: Be open to learning and trying something new. This includes seeking and taking lateral position changes. These lateral moves give you great visibility to a new group of management, provide you a valuable new learning opportunity and broaden your perspective on the company and the interactions/dependencies between departments. This exposure and breadth of knowledge is great for building your resume.  It also shows your ability to adapt, learn new things, apply what you learned in previous positions and shows the applicability of your leadership across multiple disciplines. Lateral moves may not appear to have a direct path to your goal, but you may be surprised -- you may really enjoy a new area of the company that you previously had not considered.  This was the case for me. I did not originally apply for the Director of Operations position. As a developmental opportunity, I was offered this position instead of the one I applied. It turns out I really enjoyed the role! I learned a lot and received great exposure within Fujitsu and in areas of the company that I had not previously worked. 

I would also encourage women to reach out and support each other. I found the development of the Women’s Network at Fujitsu to be a great opportunity to meet others with whom I had not previously worked. We are building relationships to better ourselves and improve our network of problem solvers within the company. This is a network of women that can be relied on to support an idea or initiative. However, networks do not necessarily need to be gender-bound. I have another great network of friends from early in my career. We have kept in touch and continue to support each other even as we have dispersed throughout the company. As they have moved into other areas, we have all learned and expanded our knowledge of a new part of the company. We have the ability to have frank discussions to make improvements.

Finally, I would like to emphasize that your career is your responsibility. Do not expect someone to offer you a dream position out of the blue. You need to make your intentions known and be prepared for opportunities in advance. If you wait for an opportunity before you get prepared, you will be too late. Look for opportunities to work on teams or projects with the group you are targeting as your next position. The exposure can be a pre-interview for a position that is not yet available. Keep learning, keep improving and be open and ready for a new challenge!

— Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Women in Comms Audio
Archived Audio
Twitter Feed
Women's Watercooler
Discussion Boards
May 9, 2017 11:13:04 AM
UN Women HeForShe
spc_Dunphy
April 27, 2017 1:54:38 PM
Do you know women in tech?
Sarah Thomas
March 5, 2017 12:08:01 PM
Swedish Mansplaining
ErynLeavens
March 3, 2017 3:24:50 PM
Women's History Month
Sarah Thomas
February 24, 2017 12:15:59 PM
The career-break penalty
Sarah Thomas
February 17, 2017 10:25:33 AM
Risk taking differences
Sarah Thomas
February 17, 2017 9:51:21 AM
Upcoming WiC Events!
Sarah Thomas
January 11, 2017 12:47:08 PM
Chatbots: a big opp for women?
Sarah Thomas
Contribute Here
Upcoming Live Events
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
All Upcoming Live Events
Women in Comms Poll
WOMEN IN COMMS: SHARE YOUR STORY WITH US
WiC wants to hear your stories, experiences and impressions of the comms industry.

 Take our short survey here!
Infographics
AppDynamics highlights the tech segments where women are the most prevalent and showcases a few making a big difference in their field.
Women in Comms Video
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Sprint's Stark on Stepping Out of the Comfort Zone
10|5|17   |   4:42   |   (1) comment

DENVER, 10/5/2017 – Jill Stark, region president of enterprise sales for Sprint, shares her approach to leading a diverse team. In addition, Stark addresses the importance of seeking out mentors, and encourages women in the communications industry to take risks and step out of their comfort zone in order to meet their career goals.
LRTV Interviews
Ovum's Rehak on IoT Business Cases
9|26|17   |   04:14   |   (0) comments

LONDON, 9/26/2017 – At the recent Digital Futures event in London, Alexandra Rehak, IoT practice head at research house Ovum, talks about the ways in which network operators could generate new revenues from IoT.
LRTV Interviews
How Cisco Works With UK Startups
9|21|17   |   03:25   |   (0) comments

LONDON, 9/21/2017 – At Ovum's Digital Futures conference, Scot Gardner, CEO of Cisco UK & Ireland, explains how the networking giant is working with UK scale-ups.
LRTV Documentaries
Can a Government Fund the Next Silicon Valley?
9|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

New York is Silicon Alley. Israel? Silicon Wadi. And in Santiago, it's Chilecon Valley. Thirty years after the end of Pinochet's dictatorship, Chile has become one of South America's most vibrant economies. For the past six years, the government has given interest-free loans of up to $40,000 to entice startups to move to Santiago. Light Reading traveled to Chile ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
VMware VP Brings Women Up With Her
8|16|17   |   6:49   |   (1) comment

It's an art and a science to make mentorship, inclusive leadership, diversity and promotion of high-potential women work, says Honore' LaBourdette, vice president of Global Market Development at VMware.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Fujitsu's Women Band Together to Help Girls Do STEM
8|2|17   |   9:35   |   (1) comment

Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (10) comments

AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
LRTV Interviews
Global Capacity: Bandwidth Demand Driving Ethernet Growth
7|6|17   |   6:37   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
BT VP: Women Should Fill Security Talent Gap
7|5|17   |   6:00   |   (2) comments

By 2020 there will be six security jobs for every qualified worker, and Kate Kuehn, vice president of Security for BT in the Americas, says BT wants to encourage women to fill the shortage in jobs.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Intel Ushers in the Revolutionary 5G Era
6|28|17   |   5:00   |   (1) comment

5G will bring job opportunities for women in telco and IT, as well as a whole new era of communications for consumers and industries of all kinds, says Caroline Chan, vice president and general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division at Intel.