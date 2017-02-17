Boingo & Sprint: Take Challenges Head-On

PRAGUE -- Lauren de la Fuente, vice president of marketing and communications at Boingo Wireless, and Terri Reintjes, director of architecture strategy at Sprint, reflect on how their experience as women in the telecom industry has changed over the last 30 years and where there's still room for improvement -- whether it's in supporting more diverse teams or building internal mentoring programs. Both Fuente and Reintjes encourage women to embrace challenging projects and set the example for their male peers that women can be strong leaders in the communications industry.