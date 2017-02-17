|
Boingo & Sprint: Take Challenges Head-On
12/20/2017
PRAGUE -- Lauren de la Fuente, vice president of marketing and communications at Boingo Wireless, and Terri Reintjes, director of architecture strategy at Sprint, reflect on how their experience as women in the telecom industry has changed over the last 30 years and where there's still room for improvement -- whether it's in supporting more diverse teams or building internal mentoring programs. Both Fuente and Reintjes encourage women to embrace challenging projects and set the example for their male peers that women can be strong leaders in the communications industry.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
About Women in Comms
Women in Comms Members
Women in Comms Audio Archived Audio
More Information
Women's Watercooler
Discussion Boards
October 24, 2017 7:10:11 AM
Better Online Communication Makes Organization Sense
shirawinget May 9, 2017 11:13:04 AM
UN Women HeForShe
spc_Dunphy April 27, 2017 1:54:38 PM
Do you know women in tech?
Sarah Thomas March 5, 2017 12:08:01 PM
Swedish Mansplaining
ErynLeavens March 3, 2017 3:24:50 PM
Women's History Month
Sarah Thomas February 24, 2017 12:15:59 PM
The career-break penalty
Sarah Thomas February 17, 2017 10:25:33 AM
Risk taking differences
Sarah Thomas February 17, 2017 9:51:21 AM
Upcoming WiC Events!
Sarah Thomas
Women in Comms Poll
WOMEN IN COMMS: SHARE YOUR STORY WITH US
Infographics
Women in Comms Video