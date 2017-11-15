& cplSiteName &

SD-WAN Provider Talari Hires SonicWall VP as New CEO

Kelsey Kusterer Ziser
11/21/2017
50%
50%

SD-WAN supplier Talari Networks has hired former SonicWall executive Patrick Sweeney as CEO, replacing former CEO Mark Masur.

Masur has served on Talari's board of directors since 2010 and will continue to serve as chairman of the board.

Sweeney held a number of executive roles in his 16 years at network security company SonicWall, most recently as VP of marketing and product management, and helped take the company private under Thoma Bravo in 2010. SonicWall Inc. (Nasdaq: SNWL) was later sold to Dell in 2012. In 2016, Francisco Partners, a private equity firm, and Elliott Management acquired Dell Software Group for $2 billion, according to Reuters , and transitioned SonicWall to an independent security company. (See Rapid SD-WAN Momentum Spurs Talari’s Appointment of New CEO from SonicWall.)

"What attracted us to Patrick was his wide-reaching experience that spans across all aspects of high tech company operations," said Masur in the announcement. "His strong track record demonstrates he possesses the leadership capabilities to execute within fast-moving market transitions. As the company grows, and expands its partnerships and solution offerings, Patrick will bring an invigorated sense of purpose that will support and enhance our original vision."

Patrick Sweeney, CEO of Talari Networks. Photo courtesy of Talari Networks.
Patrick Sweeney, CEO of Talari Networks. Photo courtesy of Talari Networks.

Talari Networks has historically pursued a channel model -- opting to partner with value-added resellers and systems integrators, such as integrator LightEdge Solutions Inc. and Tech Data Corp. (Nasdaq: TECD), one of the largest IT distributors in the market.

"We will accelerate our success by increasing our sales capacity, implementing a 100% channel model, and continuing to lead with SD-WAN technical innovations in cloud, mobility and the distributed workforce," said Sweeney in the press release.

Atchison Frazer, head of worldwide marketing for Talari Networks, told Light Reading in an interview that Talari targets enterprise customers that don't necessarily want to work with a service provider for SD-WAN but want to maintain their investments in legacy equipment and MPLS -- with added redundancy and reliability. (SD-WAN Supplier Talari Targets Carrier-Leery Enterprises.)

"They're looking at: 'Well wait a minute, LTE out there is pretty good right now and commodity Internet pretty decent. Maybe my problem isn't my legacy equipment, it's how I'm actually connecting everything,' " said Frazer.

Talari has over 400 enterprise and public sector customers in 40 countries, and more than 9,000 SD-WAN endpoints.

According to IHS Markit, "global SD-WAN hardware and software revenue is forecast to reach $3.3 billion by 2021."

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

(1)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
EB1966
50%
50%
EB1966,
 User Rank: Light Beer
11/21/2017 | 1:14:51 PM
Great
Well that's an amazing amount of money. I wish they will make even 4bills!
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
December 5-7, 2017, The Intercontinental Prague
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Meet Philo TV
More Slideshows
Infographics
SmartNICs aren't just about achieving scale. They also have a major impact in reducing CAPEX and OPEX requirements.
Hot Topics
Eurobites: Telefónica Reckons Plastic Is Fantastic for FTTH
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 11/15/2017
Juniper's New Contrail VP Hails From Google
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/15/2017
AT&T's Lurie Leaps to Synchronoss as New CEO
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 11/17/2017
Wireless Could Arrive Soon in NYC Subway Tunnels
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 11/20/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives