Eurobites: Ekholm Takes the Reins at Ericsson

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Cornerstone negotiations; €1.4 million raised for voice-call app for deaf people; tumbleweed in London's Tech City; the Internet of Posh Shirts.
A new chapter begins today for Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC), with the beleaguered vendor's new president and CEO, Börje Ekholm, taking office. The appointment was announced in October, following the sacking of Hans Vestberg in the summer after a string of disappointing results. Jan Frykhammar, who has temporarily held the position as president and CEO, remains a member of the executive leadership team and becomes EVP and advisor to the CEO. When his appointment was announced, in the fall, Ekholm indicated that further cost cutting will be a priority, though he offered little detail on his long-term plans. (See Is Ekholm Ericsson's Savior or Seller?, Ericsson Appoints Investor AB's Ekholm as New CEO and Cost Cutting Must Continue, Says Ericsson's New CEO.)
Vodafone UK and Telefónica UK Ltd. (trading under the O2 brand) are reported to be renegotiating a network-sharing deal in the face of competition from incumbent BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA). According to a report from the UK's Telegraph newspaper, which cites senior industry sources, tension has grown between the two mobile operators, which share infrastructure through a joint venture called Cornerstone, with Vodafone looking for greater "autonomy" over infrastructure in urban areas. Vodafone is also said to be concerned about what the Telegraph report describes as O2's "sluggish maintenance performance." Following last year's takeover of EE , BT has become the country's biggest mobile operator and is now pumping funds into the expansion of its 4G network. Vodafone and O2 declined to provide any comment to the Telegraph regarding the Cornerstone negotiations.
TIM Ventures, the venture capital arm of Telecom Italia SpA (NYSE: TI), together with Invitalia Ventures and Prinicpia SGRT, has led a €1.4 million (US$1.48 million) Series A investment in Pedius, the company behind a mobile app which allows deaf people to make "normal" phone calls using voice recognition and speech synthesis technology. The platform is currently available in nine countries, including Italy, France, the UK, Spain and the US.
High rents in London's so-called Tech City are proving a turn-off for would-be tech startups, according to a report in the Daily Mail. The area, in the east of the UK capital, was established six years ago by the then Prime Minister David Cameron as a small-scale equivalent to Silicon Valley in the US, but official figures cited in the report show that the number of new openings in Tech City fell by 70% in 2016, from 10,280 in 2015 to just 3,070.
BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA) has deployed the Acuitas Digital Internet of Things (IoT) platform at the upmarket clothing retailer Thomas Pink in New York. The pilot will allow the retailer to "track in real time the movement of merchandise and people around the store, use big data analytics to predict shopper behavior and provide a foundation for real-time interactive in-store experiences." Yikes. And to think you only went in for a pair of underpants.
Facebook is to roll out online tools in Germany that it says will help users combat the scourge of "fake news," the BBC reports. The tools will enable users in Germany to flag up suspect news stories which will then be passed to "third-party fact checkers" and be tagged in users' personal news feeds as "disputed." Facebook took some flak for publishing fake news that many believe helped this charmer become the leader of the Free World.
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Speaking at Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Masergy's VP, Global Technology, Ray Watson, said agility is key to providing the mix and match NFV-based services that are driving business for the managed service provider today.
At Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Eric Schwartz, president of EMEA, Equinix, talked about how Equinix is helping its customers manage the influx of data today, and how it's preparing for a future filled with millions of connected IoT devices.
At Light Reading's 2020 Vision event in Rome, Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst Roz Roseboro talks about how virtualization is impacting data center evolution and how that evolution is affecting the relationship between service providers, data center operators and public cloud providers.
At Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Boingo's CTO Derek Peterson discusses how wireless operators will address the needs of low-bandwidth and high-bandwidth apps at the same time, the need for more MHz, the impact of IoT and more.
With its largest presence at CES in years, Comcast took the wraps off its long-awaited gigabit gateway and a new platform for managing the home WiFi network. Light Reading Senior Editor Mari Silbey sat down with EVP Chris Satchell to discuss the latest Comcast advance, and met with VP of Product Strategy and Development Andrea Peiro to walk through a demo of the ...
At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Nico Fischbach of Colt said having a multi-carrier, end-to-end service proposition is going to be key for 2017 -- and SD-WAN is instrumental in making it happen.
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators. "If you think about where we're going… whether it's a mobile application, or a video ...
At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's Adi Kishore talks about the challenges of managing and monetizing bandwidth-intensive video, and how service providers will need to transform their networks to cope with the big video explosion.
Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst of IoT, Steve Bell, tells Light Reading how the Internet of Things (IoT) will transform service provider markets, business models and mindsets, and how virtualizing the network core and Fog networking is key to meeting the agility and flexibility demands of IoT in the future.
Ray Le Maistre and Prayson Pate, CTO of the Ensemble division at ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the details around the recent Ensemble SmartWAN announcement from ADVA and its potential impact on the SD-WAN movement as it goes virtual.
Ray Le Maistre and Prayson Pate, CTO of the Ensemble division at ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the details around the recent Ensemble SmartWAN announcement from ADVA and its potential impact on the SD-WAN movement as it goes virtual.
Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions and the parallel lessons to be learned from IT virtualization and the journey towards network virtualization.
Ray Le Maistre and Stephan Rettenberger, VP of Marketing and Investor Relations at ADVA Optical Networking, talk about the real challenges of commercializing NFV and how ADVA is making network virtualization easier for their customers.
This informative interview with Robert Conger, AVP, ADTRAN, highlights the reasons global service providers and cable network operators are evaluating SDN for their broadband and Ethernet access networks. Operators are faced with new competition every day, whether that is over-the-top content providers or new overlay providers entering their markets. To be ...
Light Reading's Liz Coyne sat down with Charlie Ashton to talk about how Wind River is addressing some key challenges faced by service providers with Titanium Server. Titanium Server is the industry's only fully integrated, ultra-reliable and deployment-ready virtualization software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at ...
GeSI is a global e-Sustainability Initiative organization bringing together 40 big multinational companies around the world. According to GeSI's report, information and communication technology can make the world more sustainable. Luis Neves, chairman of GeSI, shared with us his opinion at Ultra-broadband Forum (UBBF2016).
Mobile revenues are declining. Digicel, a player in the Caribbean telecommunications/entertainment space, has found a new way to engage customers and drive revenue. John Quinn, CTO of Digicel, shared with us its story at Ultra-broadband Forum (UBBF2016)
Altibox is the biggest fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) player and the largest provider of video and TV in Norway. They started out with zero customers in 2002. Now they have close to half a million households and companies attached to their FTTH business. Nils Arne, CEO of Altibox shared with us their story and insight on 5G at Ultra-broadband Forum (UBBF2016).
Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.