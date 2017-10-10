ThinkAnalytics Strikes Deal With Megacable

LODNDON & LOS ANGELES -- ThinkAnalytics, developer of the world’s most deployed multi-platform TV search and recommendations engine, today announced that Mexican operator Megacable is now personalizing Xview pay-TV customers’ linear and VOD experiences on set-top boxes, online and on mobile apps with recommendations based on their viewing preferences.
In addition, Megacable is reaping the benefits of ThinkBigData to gain valuable, granular insight into user behavior and the value of content to drive decision-making. As Megacable begins to understand individual user preferences it will be able to take advantage of new revenue generating opportunities including dynamic ad insertion.
Megacable chose ThinkAnalytics because of its proven success at other pay-TV and OTT operators as well as its ability to go beyond recommendations and search to provide big data analysis on consumer behavior, marketing campaigns and KPIs.
Through the use of ThinkAnalytics unique machine learning techniques to analyze their interests and previous viewing behavior, the ThinkAnalytics search and recommendations engine makes it easy for Megacable’s pay-TV customers to discover new live TV and VOD content. Operators typically see a substantial uplift in viewer engagement after deploying ThinkAnalytics, with up to 70 to 90% of viewing resulting from intelligent search and content recommendations.
