Teoco Tunes Up Its Analytics Pitch With Strategic Acquisition

Teoco has advanced its analytics and big data strategy with the acquisition of PreClarity, a Victor, New York-based specialist vendor, for an undisclosed sum.

Fairfax, Va.-based Teoco Corp. , which has provided service assurance, analytics and optimization tools to more than 300 network operators globally, says it will integrate PreClarity's main product, Conductor, into its existing business analytics portfolio to help support proof of concept and R&D projects. It also name-checks PreClarity's founders (Bob Becklund and Rick Mahuson) as individuals that will join the Teoco team.

According to Teoco, the Conductor analytics system is currently processing more than 1 billion transactions per day at a number of large enterprises and network operators including Charter, Time Warner Cable and T-Mobile US.

Teoco, which is estimated to have revenues of between $250-300 million, is no stranger to M&A: It acquired TTI for $58 million in 2010 and followed that up with the purchase of Aircom International in late 2013 for an undisclosed sum. (See RAN Smarts Drive Aircom Acquisition and SPIT Vendors Indulge in M&A Action.)

But there's a (quite frankly) shocking lack of information available about this deal. How many staff are transferring to Teoco? What is PreClarity's financial situation (was this a mercy acquisition)? How many customers does PreClarity have? Have the two companies worked together before and been jointly integrated in a commercial deployment? (Teoco is not listed on PreClarity's website as a partner.)

If we get answers, we'll share them.

— Ray Le Maistre, , Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading