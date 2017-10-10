AirTies Launches Remote Manager

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- One of the most critical issues facing service providers today is their lack of visibility and control over their subscribers' in-home Wi-Fi experience. Today, AirTies Wireless Networks, a leading international provider of premium in-home wireless systems and set-top box (STB) solutions, unveiled AirTies Remote Manager, a powerful new in-home Wi-Fi performance management system for service providers. The new cloud-based system will be showcased for the first time at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo in Denver and at Broadband World Forum in Berlin this month.

As part of AirTies’ Managed Wi-Fi Solution, the new cloud-based system gives service providers an array of key insights and new levels of control over in-home Wi-Fi provisioning and performance to support today’s super-connected homes. The system builds upon AirTies Remote View system introduced last year, which shows performance data, and is now one component of AirTies Remote Manager. The re-architected system adds the ability to send remote commands to the home network, and uses secure APIs that feed data to a suite of specialized applications for customer care, field teams, network operations, and consumers. The highly-scalable and versatile system will support flexible deployment and operational options for varying customer needs such as cloud (e.g. Amazon Web Services) or self-hosting models.

“With today’s super-connected homes, it is imperative that service providers have real-time and historical insights about subscribers Wi-Fi home performance, and the ability to act remotely – both proactively and reactively – to ensure a quality experience,” said Philippe Alcaras, CEO of AirTies Wireless Networks. “AirTies Remote Manager is designed to support their needs today and into the future. We’re confident it will enable service providers to remotely manage Wi-Fi, diagnose and solve issues, and better serve their customers than they could ever do previously.”

AirTies