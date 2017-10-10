AirTies Launches Remote Manager

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- One of the most critical issues facing service providers today is their lack of visibility and control over their subscribers' in-home Wi-Fi experience. Today, AirTies Wireless Networks, a leading international provider of premium in-home wireless systems and set-top box (STB) solutions, unveiled AirTies Remote Manager, a powerful new in-home Wi-Fi performance management system for service providers. The new cloud-based system will be showcased for the first time at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo in Denver and at Broadband World Forum in Berlin this month.
As part of AirTies’ Managed Wi-Fi Solution, the new cloud-based system gives service providers an array of key insights and new levels of control over in-home Wi-Fi provisioning and performance to support today’s super-connected homes. The system builds upon AirTies Remote View system introduced last year, which shows performance data, and is now one component of AirTies Remote Manager. The re-architected system adds the ability to send remote commands to the home network, and uses secure APIs that feed data to a suite of specialized applications for customer care, field teams, network operations, and consumers. The highly-scalable and versatile system will support flexible deployment and operational options for varying customer needs such as cloud (e.g. Amazon Web Services) or self-hosting models.
“With today’s super-connected homes, it is imperative that service providers have real-time and historical insights about subscribers Wi-Fi home performance, and the ability to act remotely – both proactively and reactively – to ensure a quality experience,” said Philippe Alcaras, CEO of AirTies Wireless Networks. “AirTies Remote Manager is designed to support their needs today and into the future. We’re confident it will enable service providers to remotely manage Wi-Fi, diagnose and solve issues, and better serve their customers than they could ever do previously.”
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.