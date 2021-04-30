Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Ziply Fiber goes bigger with 1-Gig

News Wire Feed Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 4/30/2021
Comment (0)

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Today, on its 365th day as a company, Ziply Fiber announced plans to bring gig-speed fiber Internet service to an additional 22 markets across Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana this calendar year. This expansion will focus mostly on smaller and rural towns, and is part of the company's multi-year $500 million investment in its network and improved service in both urban and rural settings throughout the region.

This announcement comes on the heels of last week's launch of fiber service in Moscow, Idaho, the company's 16th new fiber market since it began its four-state fiber expansion last spring, after acquiring the Northwest assets of Frontier Communications for $1.35 billion. Since that time, the company has hired more than 400 new employees and has laid more than 1,000 miles of new fiber to help improve internet connectivity in rural areas to be on par with larger metropolitan areas, and has added thousands of customers onto its new fiber network.

Ziply Fiber is in early-stage planning and permitting in these markets, but expects to turn-up service by Labor Day to tens of thousands of homes, apartments and businesses in:

  • Washington – Brewster, Garfield, Granite Falls, Malden, Mukilteo, Oakesdale, Palouse, Rosalia, Sedro Woolley and Tekoa
  • Oregon – Brookings, Enterprise, Gold Beach, Lakeside, Myrtle Creek, Port Orford and Reedsport
  • Idaho – Ponderay, Potlatch, Sandpoint and Wallace
  • Montana – Troy

Ziply Fiber

