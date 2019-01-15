Yvette Kanouff Joins Sprinklr Board

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Sprinklr, the world’s #1 social suite, is proud to announce that Yvette Kanouff is joining Sprinklr’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Expanding Sprinklr’s board with Kanouff’s experience operating businesses at scale will help Sprinklr achieve its mission of enabling every organization on the planet to make their customers happier.

Kanouff’s valuable leadership, deep commitment to mentorship and technical acumen have earned her numerous awards and accolades during her 20+ year career, including a Technical Emmy and patents for her work in digital technologies. At Cisco, Yvette has held various positions, including her most recent role as SVP/GM of the Service Provider Business, where she led a team of over 6,000 people. She also held the position of SVP/GM of Cisco’s Cloud and Virtualization Business and Service Provider Video Business. Before joining Cisco, Kanouff served as EVP, Corporate Engineering and Technology at Cablevision Systems Corporation, now part of Altice USA. Previously, she was President of SeaChange International, where she spearheaded its transition from a hardware-centric to a software-centric company. Earlier in her career, Kanouff played a key role at Time Warner Cable as Director of Interactive Technologies. She has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mathematics.

