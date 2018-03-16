You Need Another 48 Hours to Enter the Leading Lights Awards? OK Then...

Don't say we're never kind to you… the final submission deadline for this year's Leading Lights awards has been pushed out a further two working days to Tuesday, March 27.

In the end the pleading got to us -- it seems there's a core group of folks out there who need just that bit more time to explain why they had an incredible year.

The good news is that there's still time to construct and submit a great entry, as we've simplified the process this year with a 300-word pitch (with accompanying links) being the heart of the submissions.

So here are the key things you need to know. You can find details of how to enter our annual awards (now in their 14th year), a run-down of the categories and information about the awards dinner and party (in Austin, Texas, on May 14) at the Leading Lights 2018 home page.

We have 24 Leading Lights categories, three Women in Comms awards and the opportunity to suggest candidates for our Hall of Fame. The categories are:

Most Innovative Cable/Video Product or Service



Most Innovative Mobile/Wireless Product or Service



Most Innovative Telecoms Product (Optical/IP/Carrier Ethernet/FTTH)



Most Innovative Gigabit/FTTx Service



Most Innovative Business Cloud Service



Most Innovative SD-WAN Service **NEW**



Most Innovative SD-WAN Product Strategy (Vendor) **NEW**



Most Innovative NFV Deployment Strategy (Network/Data Center Operator)



Most Innovative NFV Product Strategy (Vendor)



Most Innovative Automation Strategy (Network/Data Center Operator) **NEW**



Most Innovative Edge Computing Strategy **NEW**



Most Innovative Security Strategy



Most Innovative IoT/M2M Strategy (Service Provider)



Most Innovative IoT/M2M Strategy (Vendor)



Most Innovative 5G Technology



Most Innovative 5G Strategy **NEW**



Outstanding Transformation Strategy (Service Provider)



Outstanding Components Vendor



Outstanding Test & Measurement Vendor



Outstanding Digital Enablement Vendor



Outstanding Communications Technology Vision



Company of the Year (Private)



Company of the Year (Public)



Best Deal Maker



Most Inspiring Woman in Comms *FREE TO ENTER*



Female Tech Pioneer of the Year *FREE TO ENTER*



Female-Led Startup to Watch *FREE TO ENTER*



Hall of Fame

But remember -- products, services and strategic directives must have been announced on or after March 1, 2017, to qualify for consideration. So if it was launched before that, then it won't qualify. So please be sure to read the guidelines and check out the FAQ document too.

OK, this really is the final call -- good luck!!

— Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading