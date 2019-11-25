& cplSiteName &
WWT, Intel Collaborate to Power the Service Provider of the Future

11/25/2019
Light Reading sits down with Alexander Quach, VP and GM of 5G Strategy for Intel, to talk about how Intel and World Wide Technology are working together to enable service provider innovation. In today's software-driven, virtualized world, WWT is reaggregating solutions on top of powerful Intel hardware, allowing service providers an opportunity to innovate at various layers of the network to deliver services faster and better than ever before.
