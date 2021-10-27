STAMFORD, Conn. and LOS ANGELES – WWE and Blockchain Creative Labs, the new non-fungible token (NFT) business and creative studio formed by FOX Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment, today announced an exclusive multi-year agreement to launch an NFT marketplace for licensed digital WWE tokens and collectibles. The partnership marks Blockchain Creative Labs’ first-ever content alliance with an external property beyond FOX.

In collaboration with Blockchain Creative Labs, WWE will create authentic NFTs that celebrate the company’s entire catalog of digital assets, including its most iconic moments, past and present WWE Superstars and premier events, such as WrestleMania and SummerSlam. Powered by Eluvio’s eco-friendly blockchain technology, the marketplace will serve as a hub for consumers to purchase, trade, sell and store digital tokens that will be authenticated through Eluvio’s blockchain and will be interoperable across Ethereum and other blockchains. The marketplace’s name and launch date will be announced in the coming weeks.

To participate in the WWE NFT marketplace, fans create a secure and easy-to-use WWE digital wallet through Eluvio that acts as a vault and enables consumers to purchase collectibles using traditional currency or cryptocurrency.

Today’s announcement represents the second partnership between WWE and FOX. In October 2019, FOX Sports began to broadcast “Friday Night SmackDown,” which airs 52 weeks a year, live in primetime from 8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT, and will play an important role in promoting the marketplace to WWE fans.

Earlier this year, FOX Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment entered the NFT business with the formation of Blockchain Creative Labs and a $100 million creator fund to identify growth opportunities in the space. In addition to the WWE NFT Marketplace, Blockchain Creative Labs recently launched “The MaskVerse” for FOX’s “The Masked Singer,” and will also launch a dedicated digital Marketplace for Emmy Award-winning creator Dan Harmon’s upcoming animated comedy, KRAPOPOLIS, marking the first animated series to be curated entirely on the blockchain

