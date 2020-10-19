Sign In Register
Women In Comms

WICT Rocky Mountain's 'Tech It Out' event goes virtual

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/19/2020
Comment (0)

DENVER – Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) Rocky Mountain Chapter announced their 2020 first-ever virtual Tech It Out Conference today. The event will be held on November 12, from 8:00 am – 12:30 pm MST. Tech It Out is a cutting-edge celebration of new technologies, innovation, STEM and student outreach, leadership, expert speakers and influential technology leaders in the Rocky Mountain region.

"We are excited to present our first completely virtual Tech It Out. The team has worked extremely hard to put together an engaging, insightful and inspirational program for our members," said Kukis Moran, President of WICT Rocky Mountain and Executive Director of Communications Engineering for Comcast TPX. "This year has brought us the opportunity to share this great event more broadly and we hope to attract viewers from near and far. Attendees will be immersed in four and half hours of curated content that is educational, inspirational and entertaining."

The half day virtual Tech It Out Conference will feature cutting-edge Tech Talks, innovation discussions and interviews with industry leaders. Keynote speakers include Associate Professor of African American Studies, Princeton University, Ruha Benjamin, whose book, Race After Technology: Abolitionist Tools for the New Jim Code, offers tools for a socially-conscious approach to technology development. The event's second keynote speaker is Founder and CEO of Uncharted Power, Jessica Matthews, whose research and career centers around the intersection of disruptive technology, renewable energy, human behavior and the psychology of self-actualization.

Industry speakers include Rich DiGeronimo, Chief Product and Technology Officer for Charter Communications; Rachel Beisel, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer for CableLabs; Jan Hofmeyr, Executive Vice President and Chief Network Officer for Comcast; and Dana Filip-Crandall, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience and Call Center Operations, Comcast West Division. The event will also feature an intrapreneurship segment with Jana Henthorn and Janice Silver of the Intrapreneurship Academy at the Cable Center, focusing on inspiring innovation and recognizing the role and potential for all of us as intrapreneurs.

Tech It Out attendees will learn about new and existing technologies that drive innovation in telecommunications, media and entertainment, all the while being inspired to advance their career paths along the technology continuum. The conference will also support local Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) programs by awarding attendance scholarships to students from nearby high schools, colleges, and community organizations.

The first ever virtual Tech It Out event in the Rocky Mountain region promises to be insightful, inspiring and educational.

WICT Rocky Mountain

