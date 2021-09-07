Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Women In Comms

WiCipedia: You can't become what you don't see

WiCipedia Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor 7/9/2021
Comment (0)

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: Children look up to male role models in STEM; The Generation Equality Forum tackles inequality on a worldwide scale; tech accessories designed for women; and more.

  • You know that expression that you can't become what you don't see? An article in She the People, an Indian website, explains that in India, more than 90% of children idolize male role models in STEM. This leaves very little room for female children to be able to recognize people who look more like them in the field or envision themselves working in STEM someday. Additionally, 30% of parents reported that they don't think STEM is a field where girls can "thrive." This data comes from Avishkaar, a robotics and coding company for kids, which launched a study called "India's Future in Next-Generation Tech & STEM." A total of 5,000 parents and their children were surveyed. Pooja Goyal, COO and co-founder of Avishkaar, said, "It is important that we provide safe spaces for children, especially girls, to take risks and help them build tribes where they can brainstorm ideas and think outside the box." (See WiCipedia: The lack of women in tech is bigger than a 'pipeline problem'.)

    Superheroes come in all shapes and sizes
    (Source: Pixabay)
    (Source: Pixabay)

  • The annual Women in Tech Awards, hosted by Utah's Women Tech Council, is currently in the finalist stages of its award program this year. Finalists need to have a tie to the state of Utah though they aren't required to be residents, interestingly. The importance of the Awards aren't lost on anyone in the industry, particularly after this past year: "As we face the first female recession and the great resignation, everyone is more acutely aware of the vital impact of women in all fields, especially technology, and the need to create opportunities for women at every level," said Cydni Tetro, president and cofounder of the Women Tech Council. Nikki Walker, the director of brand experience and community engagement for Domo, said that being nominated as a finalist was so important because as a Black woman she wanted other women and girls to see her and know her success was also possible for them: "I want them to know that they are wanted and needed in tech," she said. "I hope they see my face and see themselves." (See WiCipedia: Breaking through barriers and smashing inequality.)

  • The Generation Equality Forum in Paris made waves across the world last week as it attracted almost 50,000 (mostly virtual) attendants, Global Citizen reports. The event was held by UN Women and co-chaired by France and Mexico. Its focus was on ensuring that girls and women aren't "left behind" in a range of sectors, from politics to government. This was no small affair, with Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris and Melinda Gates all gracing the stage to speak. This is the largest event to target gender equality since a conference in Beijing in 1995. In addition, $40 billion of financial commitments were secured from a variety of sectors for targeting gender equality. (See WiCipedia: Command Shift aims to bring gender equality in tech to the 21st century.)

  • Bobbi Trehan-Young, a tech consultant in the UK, had a thriving consultant business and decided to move on from it despite a six-figure salary. But she didn't want to leave the industry altogether. Sensing a gap in the market, she decided that she wanted to design tech accessories for women. Trehan-Young spent her entire career in tech, so she felt she knew what women in the industry were facing and what they needed. "It's all about improving women's confidence in the industry – not forcing themselves to fit into a male-centric industry but knowing what they're worth," she told Bedford Today. "I was always aware of the gender bias and challenges women face in the corporate world, but I believe in choosing a different approach in the way you react to them and simply not taking things personally in the workplace." (See WiCipedia: The new normal of workwear.)

    — Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, Light Reading. Follow us on Twitter @LR_WiC and contact Eryn directly at [email protected].

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Interactive Experience: Learn how to Evolve your Architecture and Monetize Next Generation Metro and Edge Networks
    White paper: Achieving IP/Optical Convergence: Building from Existing Networks
    Executive Guide: Enabling Next-Generation Metro and Edge Networks for Communications Service Providers
    Blog: How Service Providers can win by owning the Edge
    Video: Ciena’s leaders discuss Next Generation Metro and Edge Networks
    Accelerate Your 5G Network Launch with Confidence
    Boosting Telecom and Datacom System Performance
    Time to Turn the Lights Out on SONET
    Educational Resources Archive
    More Blogs from WiCipedia
    WiCipedia: MWC lacks 'all-inclusive panel' due to pandemic

    This week in our WiC roundup: Mobile World Congress boasts only 20% female keynoters; will women in tech be left behind?; podcast recs; and more.

    WiCipedia: Connectivity should be a right for all

    This week in our WiC roundup: International Women in Engineering Day highlights disparities; Pride Month marches on with the Queer 50 list; women far more unlikely to have access to Internet than men; and more.

    WiCipedia: Coded Bias sheds light on facial recognition inequalities

    This week in our WiC roundup: AI needs an overhaul; only 5% of tech roles are held by women of color; women take on the autonomous vehicle industry; and more.

    WiCipedia: Working from home isn't for everyone

    This week in our WiC roundup: Working from home does not work for everyone; the biggest diversity trends; women in engineering experience daily microaggressions; and more.

    More
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
    July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
    July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
    July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
    July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
    July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
    July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
    July 22, 2021 Unlocking Enterprise Growth with 5G
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    High Order MIMO Moves Center Stage in Wireless Networks By Ken Wieland, Contributing Editor, Light Reading
    RAN Management and Orchestration Is Central to Operators Gaining Control Over Their Own Networks By Rémy Pascal, Principal Analyst, Mobile infrastructure, Omdia
    Building Deterministic, Service-Based and Endogenous Security Networks in Data-Centric Way By Zhu Yongxing, SVP and General Manager of Wireline Product Operation Division, ZTE Corporation
    Huawei: AR Needs 5G, 5G needs AR By Huawei
    Keeping Innovation RuralStar Pro, Connecting the Unconnected By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    The future of open networking and open RAN in the digital networking era By Chris Rice, CEO Access Solutions, STL
    The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By Peter Rysavy, President of Rysavy Research
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE