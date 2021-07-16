Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Women In Comms

WiCipedia: Working more to earn less

WiCipedia Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor 7/16/2021
Comment (0)

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: Women work harder to get fewer promotions; female AI leaders gather and GSD; Instacart gets a Facebook alum; and more.

  • We all know by now that women make less money compared to their male counterparts, and that they often ask for less money than men when discussing the salary for a new job. The issue doesn't end there, though. Biz Journals explains that while women and men actually go after promotions at roughly the same rate (62% of women and 67% of men), they aren't getting them at the same rate. Women only hold 28% of leadership positions in the tech sector, meaning those higher-up promotions are generally going to men. Yet this is in no way due to lack of effort. A report noted: "...most women in the field feel they have to work harder than their colleagues to prove their worth. It also revealed women in tech have worked longer hours and have taken on more responsibilities at work and home during the pandemic, just as women in many other industries have had to do," the article stated. The differences don't stop there. Check out the full article for the entire scoop. (See WiCipedia: The ever-rising glass ceiling.)

    Talk about an uneven playing field
    (Source: Pixabay)
    (Source: Pixabay)

  • VentureBeat's third-annual Women in AI Breakfast was recently held to bring together leaders in the industry. The breakfast was presented by Capital One and moderated by Noelle Silver, the founder of the nonprofit "do-tank" (we LOVE this term!) Women in AI, and focused on "inclusive engineering" and diverse AI, topics that have never been more crucial than in the era of smart everything and facial recognition software. And getting to a more diverse future for AI starts with engineers who are designing products for everyone, not just a portion of the population. Kay Firsh Butterfield, head of AI and machine learning and executive committee member of the World Economic Forum, said, "We've been doing some work with a number of the big tech companies to ask what does responsible use of technology actually look like. One of the things we know is that you need diverse product teams. We should all be at the table, with different backgrounds, so that our products use good, non-biased AI." (See WiCipedia: Coded Bias sheds light on facial recognition inequalities.)

  • Sometimes it seems like working at a Big Tech company is a dream situation. There are fancy at-work perks and services available to employees, catered meals and those famous nap pods. Yet many of us now know there's also a dark underbelly to working at these companies. In other words, all the perks come with some compromise and secrecy. One person who saw and exposed this side of tech is former Google engineer Manu Cornet (now at Twitter), who created comics and memes about the ethics and politics of working at Google, from its military contracts to its treatment of minorities and women to its famous "Don't be evil" motto, as well as many lighter topics. Cornet also famously drew portraits of 100 Google female engineers after James Damore's 2017 "gender manifesto" tore through the company. To check out two whole volumes of Cornet's insightful, boundary-breaking looks into Big Tech, click here. (See WiCipedia: Dolly Babes, Manifesto Backlash & 'Brotastic' Failures.)

  • Instacart, the grocery delivery company, experienced an unprecedented boom during the peak of the pandemic when many felt it was unsafe to leave their homes, even to buy groceries. That boom resulted in a shortage of staff and increased scrutiny into how workers, especially those who were actually delivering the groceries, were treated and paid. Possibly as a result, the company is now bringing in a new (female!) CEO, TechCrunch reports. Formerly of "controversial" Facebook, Fidji Simo will take the reins at Instacart on August 2. Simo is also a co-founder of Women in Product, a nonprofit organization that aims to bridge the gender gap for women in product management and tech at large. Hopefully Simo will bring that focus to Instacart as well. (See WiCipedia: Podcast Recs, Interview No-Nos & Creating a Majority Female Tech Company.)

    — Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, Light Reading. Follow us on Twitter @LR_WiC and contact Eryn directly at [email protected].

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    The Journey to Virtualized RAN: Insights 2021
    Success Story: TCO Reduction through Vendor Consolidation
    Interactive Experience: Learn how to Evolve your Architecture and Monetize Next Generation Metro and Edge Networks
    White paper: Achieving IP/Optical Convergence: Building from Existing Networks
    Executive Guide: Enabling Next-Generation Metro and Edge Networks for Communications Service Providers
    Blog: How Service Providers can win by owning the Edge
    Video: Ciena’s leaders discuss Next Generation Metro and Edge Networks
    Accelerate Your 5G Network Launch with Confidence
    Educational Resources Archive
    More Blogs from WiCipedia
    WiCipedia: You can't become what you don't see

    This week in our WiC roundup: Children look up to male role models in STEM; The Generation Equality Forum tackles inequality on a worldwide scale; tech accessories designed for women; and more.

    WiCipedia: MWC lacks 'all-inclusive panel' due to pandemic

    This week in our WiC roundup: Mobile World Congress boasts only 20% female keynoters; will women in tech be left behind?; podcast recs; and more.

    WiCipedia: Connectivity should be a right for all

    This week in our WiC roundup: International Women in Engineering Day highlights disparities; Pride Month marches on with the Queer 50 list; women far more unlikely to have access to Internet than men; and more.

    WiCipedia: Coded Bias sheds light on facial recognition inequalities

    This week in our WiC roundup: AI needs an overhaul; only 5% of tech roles are held by women of color; women take on the autonomous vehicle industry; and more.

    More
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
    July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
    July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
    July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
    July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
    July 22, 2021 Unlocking Enterprise Growth with 5G
    August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    3E-Architecture Helps Operators Towards a Value-Centric 5G Evolution By ZTE
    AI and Reinforcement Learning Can Help Optimize Massive MIMO Performance By Cellwize
    CSPs Can Use AI to Simplify Operations By Adaora Okeleke, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations and IT, Omdia
    Huawei's Ryan Ding: Digital Innovation Is Fueling the New Digital Economy By Huawei
    Radio Composer: Intelligent Orchestration of User and Network By ZTE
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    The future of open networking and open RAN in the digital networking era By Chris Rice, CEO Access Solutions, STL
    The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By Peter Rysavy, President of Rysavy Research
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE