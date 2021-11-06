Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Women In Comms

WiCipedia: Working from home isn't for everyone

WiCipedia Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor 6/11/2021
Comment (0)

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: Working from home does not work for everyone; the biggest diversity trends; women in engineering experience daily microaggressions; and more.

  • While working from home may be a much-needed change for many women, it's not the cat's pajamas for everyone. An article in CIO examines how the pandemic has worsened the burn-out levels of women in tech, and some of that stress seems to be coming from having to work from home. With many women taking on more of the home and childcare responsibilities (42% of women have taken on more housework as opposed to only 11% of men), being home during work hours is sometimes more of a burden than a relief. Jadee Hanson, CIO and CISO of Code42, said, "I feel it for myself and I know my teams absolutely feel it too. It's just this endless cycle of not being able to fully focus on your work for the period of time that you're used to and it's intermingled with added home [responsibilities] as well." With offices starting to reopen, our hope is that everyone who can will be able to work in the ways that best suit their work style and personal situation. This is not one size fits all. (See WiCipedia: Women leave workforce in droves due to pandemic and burnout.)

    Apparently some people don't like working from bed...
    (Source: Pixabay)
    (Source: Pixabay)

  • While the diversity and inclusion movement shouldn't be "trendy," it seems to have become the workplace must-have du jour. This article from Information Age compiled the top trends in tech for equality, none of which are hugely surprising. For example, it's currently popular for companies to establish diversity goals, document them with a report and then have an outside company evaluate progress. We'd just call that good business! Likewise, tackling unconscious bias and creating a culture that isn't exclusionary (bye-bye ping pong tables and beer) is crucial. While these may be trendy right now, we also hope they have staying power. (See WiCipedia: How to tackle implicit bias and the 'lonely only'.)

  • A podcast on The New York Times titled "Silicon Valley's Thin Skins and Giant Egos" with Project Include's Ellen Pao and tech journalist Kara Swisher seeks to unravel the messed-up dynamic of the world's most popular tech hub and figure out what needs to happen for real change to emerge. Swisher gave a quick rundown on the many, many mishaps that tech has brought on itself in recent years, including recent allegations that Bill Gates sexually harassed female employees. Swisher and Pao, "one of tech's earliest whistleblowers," then discussed what it will take to bring an end to the tech culture we have come to know and despise. Pao said, "I mean, how do you get change? You have to hold people accountable. And you have to let people know that the rules apply to everyone." (See WiCipedia: Tech's Litigation 'Wake-Up Call' & Gates Donates $1B for Gender Equality.)

  • Being a woman in engineering can feel isolating, especially considering that women make up less than a quarter of roles in the sector. TechCrunch interviewed four women in the field to hear about their experiences and the harassment they have all dealt with at work. All four women experience frequent microaggressions, which often lead to imposter syndrome and wondering why they work in tech at all. "One part that was really hard for me was those microaggressions on a daily basis, and that affects your work ethic, wanting to show up, wanting to try your best. And not only does that damage your own self-esteem, but your esteem [in terms of] growing as an engineer," Ana Medina, senior chaos engineer at Gremlin, explained. Additionally, without being able to interact with other women in the industry, it's incredibly difficult to build up a support network of people who understand the situation firsthand, but there's always hope. "As much as I like to persevere and I don't like giving up ... there have been points where I considered quitting, but having visibility into other people's experiences, knowing that you're not the only one who's experienced that, and seeing that they've found better environments for themselves and that they eventually worked through it ... that probably stopped me from leaving when I [might] have otherwise," said Rona Chong, software engineer at Grove Collaborative. (See WiCipedia: What makes a good company for female employees? and WiCipedia: Is there an alternative to imposter syndrome?)

  • Pride month calls for celebrating the wins of the LGBTQ community and assessing what needs to change in order to make things better (but be wary of rainbow washing!). The same goes for LGBTQ diversity and inclusion in tech. CIO profiled 13 organizations that work to support this segment of the industry in many different ways, including networking/mentoring, youth groups and career development. Being the only LGBTQ person on staff can be lonely, but it doesn't have to be with a group of others who are experiencing the same realities. (See WiCipedia: How to be a better ally.)

    — Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, Light Reading. Follow us on Twitter @LR_WiC and contact Eryn directly at [email protected].

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    400G applications: six key use cases and how our comprehensive solution can help you support them
    Build an IP-optical network that’s ready for the challenges and opportunities of the 400G era
    The 400GE inflection point
    Strategize, optimize, economize: the 400G everywhere blog series
    The latest generation of coherent optics for application-optimized IP-optical networks
    CPC Executive Brief
    Nokia Cloud Packet Core ebook
    Innovate and Execute With a Simplified 5G Core
    Educational Resources Archive
    More Blogs from WiCipedia
    WiCipedia: The new normal of workwear

    This week in our WiC roundup: What should we wear as we return to office?; how Sephora does things differently; who benefits most from mentors; and more.

    WiCipedia: Command Shift aims to bring gender equality in tech to the 21st century

    This week in our WiC roundup: An HR trend too obvious to ignore at Amazon; it's time for tech to pay attention to menopause; HP becomes first Fortune 100 company to commit to gender parity pledge; and more.

    WiCipedia: Apple's rotten hire incites petition from employees

    This week in our WiC roundup: Apple makes rotten hiring choice; the glass ceiling may be made of concrete for some; startups are equality's last hope; and more.

    WiCipedia: 'Blind' hiring may offer solutions for women in tech

    This week in our WiC roundup: Returnships could offer post-pandemic option for women who left jobs; blind interviews create hiring solutions; how work culture should change to accommodate employees; and more.

    More
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
    June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    June 15, 2021 Open RAN: Is it destined to be closed?
    June 15, 2021 Automation and Testing in 5G to Accelerate Innovation and Maximize Customer Experience
    June 16, 2021 Service Provider Outlook: New Data Reveals Opportunities at the Customer Premises
    June 16, 2021 Reimagining Order Management in the 5G Era
    June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
    June 23, 2021 STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30
    June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
    Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO Brings High-Speed Access to Vanke Mall in Anhui By Huawei
    Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Networks: A Practical Guide to the Transformation of DICT Services By Huawei
    Broadband Forum's CloudCO Is Ready to Usher in the SDAN Era By Tim Carey, Lead Technology Strategist, Nokia & Broadband Forum Fellow
    Rural Broadband Opportunities By Dave Wachob, Chief Business Development Officer, Antronix
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    DoD's 5G bet is already paying dividends By Mari Silbey, US Ignite
    Rethinking networking in a 'post MPLS' world By Greg Bryan, Senior Manager, Enterprise Research, TeleGeography
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE