Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x

Light Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Women In Comms

WiCipedia: When tech and politics collide

WiCipedia Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor 8/28/2020
Comment (0)

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: Female keynoters battle harassment; data bias gets a fine-toothed comb-over; Congress may meet its first female founder; and more.

  • Politics and big tech have been on a collision course lately, and with Congress' lack of tech prowess, it's bound to keep happening. Luckily, Fortune reports that female tech founder Brynne Kennedy could potentially be the first of her kind to serve on Congress. Brynne is the founder of Topia, an HR software platform, and she has also launched a Congressional campaign in California's fourth district. She's up against a ten-year GOP incumbent, but clearly it's time for a fresh face with a useful background. She told Fortune, "I'd be the first female tech founder and CEO to serve in Congress. Just 6% of Congress today has any tech or software background. Which is horrifying when you think about the opportunities or challenges we face as a nation with respect to innovation and technology." (See WiCipedia: Networking helps get women on boards.)

    Two hard heads
    (Source: Pixabay)
    (Source: Pixabay)

  • In the most upsetting tech news of the week, CIO Dive explains that four out of ten female keynote speakers report being sexually harassed while attending tech events. It's hard enough for women to snag coveted keynote speaker gigs as is (only one quarter of all speakers at tech conferences are female), so having to deal with abuse on top of it is particularly heinous. And apparently, moving to a digital platform doesn't improve the situation as many trolls are braver anonymously online than they would be in person. With tech's new move to virtual because of COVID-19, companies need to quickly pivot to keep increasing the percentage of women who are keynote speakers and also protect them while they do their job. (See WiCipedia: Seeking Female Keynoters & Recruitment Fails Women.)

  • Black tech workers deal with different struggles than their white co-workers, so it makes sense that they would need different resources in order to succeed. Betakit explains that this is particularly true during COVID-19, when inequalities are even more apparent than normal and additional support systems are necessary. This is why the Black Professionals in Tech Network (BPTN) group launched an "action plan" to help Black professionals during trying times. The plan is comprised of many elements in order to eliminate racism and bias in tech, and includes building a "virtual campus" for the group's 10,000 members, and also putting together an assessment for companies to use in order to stay ahead of discrimination and bias. The action plan was presented in full at BPTN's virtual conference this week. (See WiCipedia: Black female founders take on VC discrimination.)

  • A new film examines how machines deal with bias, and how the issue needs to be fixed once and for all. The American Prospect interviewed filmmaker Shalini Kantayya, creator of the new documentary Coded Bias. The film delves into the various civil rights and technological issues of artificial intelligence (such as not recognizing Black faces) and explains why it's so important that we tackle these issues before more damage is done. Shalini puts it best: "AI needs diverse humans. AI needs women. AI needs to be inclusive. Fourteen percent of AI researchers are women. I couldn't even find stats on people of color. That's really inexcusable. We have to find out what's going on in terms of that pipeline. Inclusion makes technologies more innovative and it's critical for technologies being deployed to everyone." (See WiCipedia: Facial recognition tech's heyday is over.)

    — Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, Light Reading. Follow us on Twitter @LR_WiC and contact Eryn directly at [email protected].

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    OMDIA Report: Using AI in the RAN: How AI Addresses the Challenges in the RAN
    Extend 5G Automated Assurance from the Cloud to the Radio Access Network
    White Paper: Uhana by VMware – AI-Powered Analytics for 4G and 5G Networks
    IDC White Paper: Making the Most of 5G Investment Through Analytical Insight and Automation
    Industry 4.0: Minimizing Downtime Risk With Resilient Edge Computing
    Powering Digital Transformation in Data Centers
    Digital Remote Monitoring and Dispatch Services' Impact on Edge Computing and Data Centers
    Three Types of Edge Computing Environments and Their Impact on Physical Infrastructure Selection
    Educational Resources Archive
    More Blogs from WiCipedia
    WiCipedia: Networking helps get women on boards

    This week in our WiC roundup: Pinterest's discrimination story is far from over; diversity on boards; tackling bias head-on; and more.

    WiCipedia: 'Damaging myths' about differences persist

    This week in our WiC roundup: Women Who Tech runs grant program for COVID startups; Black Girls Code plans to reach 1 million girls; celebrating a tech legend's impact; and more.

    WiCipedia: Diversity is about more than checking boxes

    This week in our WiC roundup: Snap announces hiring goals; diversity isn't just checking boxes; COVID-19 affects salary negotiations; and more.

    WiCipedia: Female leaders bring higher profit margins

    This week in our WiC roundup: Free online summit for trans people in tech; speaking up as the only Black person in the room; COVID-19's job insecurity woes; and more.

    More
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
    Global Telecoms Awards
    November 19, 2020, London, UK
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    September 8, 2020 6GHz band for 5G: the Opportunities for Society
    September 10, 2020 Private Wireless Networks: Unlocking the Value for Enterprise Business
    September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
    September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
    September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
    September 16, 2020 Comprehensive Security Assurance Is Essential in the 5G Era
    September 16, 2020 From Monetization to Engagement: What’s Missing from Your 5G Stack?
    September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
    September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    3GPP R18 Launches 5G Smart Grid Research, Unifies Global Standards, and Leads Industry Development By Huawei
    NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
    DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
    AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
    Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE