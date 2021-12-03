Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Women In Comms

WiCipedia: The trials and tribulations of salary negotiation

WiCipedia Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor 3/12/2021
Comment (0)

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: Melinda Gates takes DC universities by storm; what the Bumble IPO means for women in tech; International Women's Day celebrates all women; and more.

  • An anonymous survey from Blind, a company that surveys people in tech, has found that salary negotiating isn't always a comfortable topic for women (surprise, surprise). Dice explains that the survey broke down the findings by tech company, and found that the results were wildly different based on the company. For example, at PayPal, 65% of women stated "I always negotiate but it is uncomfortable," while at Lyft this number plummets to 17%. At Airbnb, 60% of women agreed with the statement "I go hard" when it comes to salary negotiation, yet only 9% of women at VMware said the same thing. While women seem to have the reputation of being non-negotiators, that hasn't historically been the case – company culture has simply favored men. As one Microsoft employee put it, "I always negotiate, and almost all companies have refused to budge and then hired a much less experienced man to work for me for far more money. I have learned my lesson. I negotiate hard and I won't join any company that won't negotiate with me." (See WiCipedia: Smile to Get Ahead, Coding Ninjas & 'Women in Tech' Need a New Moniker.)

    Salary negotiations are no walk in the park
    (Source: Pixabay)
    (Source: Pixabay)

  • The fight for company board parity is a burgeoning battle, and the deadline for equality (at least in California) is fast approaching. Girls in Tech is getting in on the goal with a new campaign, "Half the Board: 50/50 by 2025." Girls in Tech's campaign aims to bring parity to the boardroom by 2025. The nonprofit is asking companies and individuals to sign a pledge stating that they are committed to creating boards that are made up of at least 50% women in the next few years. In an open letter to the tech community, Girls in Tech writes, "Empty statements and performative initiatives will never erase the systemic institutional bias holding women back in the workplace. For too long, the business world – and particularly the tech sector – have stymied efforts to allow women to the top of the corporate ladder. Change will only happen when disparities are corrected at the highest levels." (See WiCipedia: How to create a diverse board.)

  • Melinda Gates has set her sights on two Washington, DC-area universities, George Mason University and the University of Maryland, in order to further the mission of expanding the tech curriculum to women. Biz Journals reports that the two schools will join Cornell's Break Through Tech nonprofit program, which works to eradicate the gender gap in schools and companies. The goal is to attract more female, non-binary and BIPOC students to the two universities' STEM programs to "boost their representation" by 12.5% in the next five years. Gates' company, Pivotal Ventures, made a multi-million-dollar pledge to Break Through Tech in 2019 and has partnered with other universities and companies. (See WiCipedia: Tech's Litigation 'Wake-Up Call' & Gates Donates $1B for Gender Equality.)

  • Tired of hearing about Bumble's IPO and the newest billionaire in town? Here's a new angle: Founder Whitney Wolfe Herd may be laughing all the way to the bank, but what this really means for all women in tech is possibility, opportunity and glass-shattering success. In a Medium article, coder/writer Ashley Chang explains that Bumble was born out of Herd's sexual harassment case as an employee of the oh-so-infamous Tinder dating app, and was intended to be the "antithesis of Tinder and the antiquated toxic norms of dating." Herd didn't take the path most expected of a woman in tech; she created her own path and benefited from the successes of her creation. As Chang puts it, "In our times, Bumble's IPO means much more than success and wealth for the company. It represents a safer online dating scene, fosters a world where women have a voice, and serves as the perfect case study for a tech company that balances corporate priorities and social good. And as for Whitney Wolfe Herd, she represents grace, intelligence, and leadership." And we all need more of that. (See WiCipedia: The buzz on Bumble's billionaire boss.)

  • Lastly, this week marked the celebration of International Women's Day on Monday, along with the beginning of Women's History Month. It can sometimes be difficult to acknowledge accomplishments when there's clearly so much left to do, but we wanted to give a big shoutout to all of the women out there – not just in the privileged spaces of tech and telecom – to say that we see you, we acknowledge your hard work and we are rooting for you. (See WiCipedia: Careers After Kids, Int'l Women's Day & Minority Founders.)

    — Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, Light Reading. Follow us on Twitter @LR_WiC and contact Eryn directly at [email protected].

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Heavy Reading’s Cloud-Native 5G Core Operator Survey
    Whitepaper: Learn how to detect and intelligently orchestrate mitigations for all types of DDoS attacks!
    Why Energy Management Is Critical to 5G Success
    Private 5G Networks and Testing
    Conquer your 5G challenges with Intel® FPGA wireless solutions
    Build your Radio Access Network (RAN) on Intel® FPGAs
    Are you ready for 5G? Intel is
    Unlock new use cases and increase network efficiency with an open vRAN solution
    Educational Resources Archive
    More Blogs from WiCipedia
    WiCipedia: Women find opportunities for entrepreneurship in pandemic

    This week in our WiC roundup: Amazon fails minority employees; BT works with Code First Girls to provide upskill courses; pandemic creates founder boom; and more.

    WiCipedia: Pandemic culture shifts rank of best cities for WiT

    This week in our WiC roundup: New study reports gender equality in tech stats; Google seeks to improve image; the best cities for women in tech in 2021; and more.

    WiCipedia: The buzz on Bumble's billionaire boss

    This week in our WiC roundup: There's a new billionaire in town; Clubhouse excludes minorities; the gaming industry makes ghosts of female developers; and more.

    WiCipedia: The new '5 to 9' work hustle

    This week in our WiC roundup: Dolly Parton is the new face of entrepreneurship; the struggle isn't over for Google's defamed AI researcher; diverse VC funds are the future of funding; and more.

    More
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
    March 23-25, 2021, Digital Conference
    Open RAN World Digital Conference
    April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
    Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
    April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
    April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
    April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
    SD-WAN Digital Symposium
    May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
    March 16, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
    March 17, 2021 Wi-Fi 6 – Separating the magic from the myth
    March 17, 2021 vRAN, Open RAN and the Path Towards Mobile Networks Modernization
    March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
    March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
    March 29, 2021 The future of cloud computing and secure data management
    April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
    April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
    April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
    April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Huawei Launches Platform to Power Wireless Carriers' Digital Transformation By Huawei
    Could Wireless Networks Serving Industry 4.0 Applications Succeed Without Automation? By Frank Rayal, for Huawei
    No.1 NPS as Proof of Simyo Business Success By Huawei
    VoLTE: The Foundation of 5G Voice Services Will Unleash the Power of Voice By Huawei
    Scenario-Based Openness Is Essential for 1+N Networks to Move Towards Autonomous Driving By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
    From 5G to 6G: What could it look like? By Nermin Mohamed, Wind River
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE