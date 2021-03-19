Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Women In Comms

WiCipedia: The lack of women in tech is bigger than a 'pipeline problem'

WiCipedia Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor 3/19/2021
Comment (0)

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: Telecom's gender pay gap; working from home does not work for all women; Equal Pay Day; and more.

  • A noticeable lack of support for women at work seems to be the topic du jour. In a Yahoo Finance article, Girls Who Code CEO Reshma Saujani explains that while she used to believe in tech's "pipeline" problem, she's now come to terms with a plain and simple lack of hiring for women looking to break into tech, and lack of support for those already in the industry. Likewise, Alana Karen, author of Adventures of Women in Tech: How We Got Here and Why We Stay, explains in an NBC article that as women are leaving the tech industry for family-related issues, they aren't being welcomed back with open arms, and that's a big problem. "There's a huge attrition problem that we have to solve, and that's a culture problem. Women are not supported. People of color are not supported. All nerds are not welcome in Silicon Valley," Saujani said. "That's the work that we have to focus on now." (See WiCipedia: The AI Diversity Struggle, Companies Aren't Prioritizing Equality & New-Mom Decisions.)

    Not a four-letter word
    (Source: Pixabay)
    (Source: Pixabay)

  • It feels like the media has been going back and forth on how COVID-19 has affected working women. While it's undoubtedly true that job loss has overwhelmingly affected women during the pandemic, there have been some minor upsides to women being able to work from home more as well. Yet an article in TechRepublic claims that women in tech have been "set back 10 to 20 years by working from home during the pandemic." As someone who has worked from home their entire career, this statement seems a bit overstated, especially as the info was only gleaned from a survey of 177 women in the UK. However, for women trying to work their way up the corporate ladder, it does make sense. For the professional go getter, having to be at home where other responsibilities like childcare and housework might get in the way has been a struggle for their workload. As a result, many felt they couldn't advance their careers or even do the jobs they had well. More than half of respondents claimed that working from home was not affecting the way that men were able to do their jobs. (See WiCipedia: Women find opportunities for entrepreneurship in pandemic.)

  • In some rare actual telecom news, Irish company Eir pledges in its first Gender Pay Gap report to reduce the gender pay gap between its workers, who are predominantly male. The company found a pay gap of just over 11% between its male and female workers. Female employees at Eir are more likely to work in customer support roles, which pay less and are typically held for shorter durations than other more technical roles at the company. While its senior management team is actually split in terms of gender, 80% of the company's positions overall are held by men, creating an unequal scenario from the get-go. Yet Eir's female CEO, Carolan Lennon, is committed to change, and stated, "We are publishing this, our first gender pay gap report, to demonstrate how important we feel this issue is and to make a public commitment of our firm intention to reduce this gap. We continue to embed actions that are aimed at increasing the gender balance and culture of diversity and inclusion in the workplace, and by extension reducing our gender pay gap." (See WiCipedia: Falling short of the 2020 gender equality goal.)

  • The Entertainment Software Association (ESA), which focuses on video gaming, is trying to right the industry's reputation as unwelcoming to women by pledging to donate $1 million to support Black Girls Code (BGC). CNN reported that The ESA Foundation, ESA's "philanthropic arm," will work with BGC to provide financial support, mentorship, volunteer time and other resources over the next two years to get more women of color into the tech and gaming industries. "Talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not. Our industry is committed to expanding opportunities in our sector by working to grow talent and spark interest and excitement for STEAM careers, especially for those from underrepresented groups," said Stanley Pierre-Louis, the ESA president, CEO and ESA Foundation board chair. (See WiCipedia: The buzz on Bumble's billionaire boss.)

  • March 24 marks the unofficial holiday of Equal Pay Day, when we examine the pay gap between women and men across various industries and calculate just how many years it will take to level the playing field. This year, Create & Cultivate, in partnership with Mastercard, has a whole virtual day of speakers and workshops planned. You can check out the full list of notable names and sign up to participate here. (See Equal Pay Day: Time to Get Paychecks in Check.)

    — Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, Light Reading. Follow us on Twitter @LR_WiC and contact Eryn directly at [email protected].

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Heavy Reading SmartNIC Survey 2021
    DSS Guide: Technology and Device Testing for Engineers
    Infographic: service provider survey results on future-ready OSS
    Autonomous Networks, Now is the Time
    Heavy Reading’s Cloud-Native 5G Core Operator Survey
    Whitepaper: Learn how to detect and intelligently orchestrate mitigations for all types of DDoS attacks!
    Why Energy Management Is Critical to 5G Success
    Private 5G Networks and Testing
    Educational Resources Archive
    More Blogs from WiCipedia
    WiCipedia: The trials and tribulations of salary negotiation

    This week in our WiC roundup: Melinda Gates takes DC universities by storm; what the Bumble IPO means for women in tech; International Women's Day celebrates all women; and more.

    WiCipedia: Women find opportunities for entrepreneurship in pandemic

    This week in our WiC roundup: Amazon fails minority employees; BT works with Code First Girls to provide upskill courses; pandemic creates founder boom; and more.

    WiCipedia: Pandemic culture shifts rank of best cities for WiT

    This week in our WiC roundup: New study reports gender equality in tech stats; Google seeks to improve image; the best cities for women in tech in 2021; and more.

    WiCipedia: The buzz on Bumble's billionaire boss

    This week in our WiC roundup: There's a new billionaire in town; Clubhouse excludes minorities; the gaming industry makes ghosts of female developers; and more.

    More
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
    March 25, 2021, Digital Conference
    Open RAN World Digital Conference
    April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
    Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
    April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
    April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
    April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
    SD-WAN Digital Symposium
    May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
    March 29, 2021 Speedy Recovery of SMEs Enabled by ICT
    March 31, 2021 Broadband CPE Application-Based Monetization Strategies for CSP
    April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
    April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
    April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
    April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
    April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Technology to Power an Inclusive Recovery By Todd Nightingale, Cisco
    South Korea’s LG U+ Proves Early 5G Market Entry Is a Plus By Huawei
    Huawei Launches Platform to Power Wireless Carriers' Digital Transformation By Huawei
    Could Wireless Networks Serving Industry 4.0 Applications Succeed Without Automation? By Frank Rayal, for Huawei
    No.1 NPS as Proof of Simyo Business Success By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Why 10Gig is the right PON play today By Jay Rolls, industry advisor, and a former CTO of Charter Communications
    Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE