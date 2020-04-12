Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
NGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Events Archives
Asia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumSD-WAN Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Women In Comms

WiCipedia: Is there an alternative to imposter syndrome?

WiCipedia Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor 12/4/2020
Comment (0)

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: How to avoid imposter syndrome; fundraising for good; what it takes to build a diverse team; and more.

  • Ellen Pao, co-founder of Project Include and poster child for the lack of gender diversity in tech, was recently profiled by CNBC. She spoke about her brief time as CEO of Reddit, and how imposter syndrome – the elephant in the room for so many women with big jobs – impacts her and has shaped her experiences in tech. Yet Ellen claimed that it didn't have as much of an effect as many would think, and it was for one specific reason: "As CEO of Reddit, I didn't have imposter syndrome," Pao said. "I always thought, 'I've seen so many horrible male CEOs. I've seen so many horrible male board members.'" While one study claims that three quarters of female leaders deal with imposter syndrome, maybe the cure for it is right in front of them: Just look around to see how badly some of their male counterparts are doing for a reality check. (See WiCipedia: Tech's Litigation 'Wake-Up Call' & Gates Donates $1B for Gender Equality.)

    Ineptitude is in the eye of the beholder
    (Source: Pixabay)
    (Source: Pixabay)

  • A new report has found that bias around female entrepreneurs is rampant in tech, and creates barriers for an inclusive and diverse industry. BetaKit reported the findings from the report "Women Entrepreneurs Beyond the Stereotypes," which was borne out of research from Canada's Diversity Institute at Ryerson University. Many of the findings were expected – for instance, we all know that men get a leg up in the VC process and acquire way more funding than their female counterparts. Yet others were less expected, such as how little women are even mentioned in articles about entrepreneurship, and how that affects "Structural issues, systemic discrimination, unconscious bias and stereotypes of entrepreneurs," said Wendy Cukier, founder of the Diversity Institute. "Stereotypes also shape the way programs are designed, who they serve and how financing and investment decisions are made," Cukier added. The report included suggestions for how we may be able to mitigate these biases and create more opportunities for women. (See WiCipedia: Breaking through barriers and smashing inequality.)
  • "Hacker houses," basically the real-world version of a bunch of techies living in a house together, are apparently the new hip thing during COVID. Since so many people are isolated and working from home, many in the tech world have created pods of like-minded people. Yet the Womxn Ignite house is one-of-a-kind, intended for undergraduate women and gender non-binary folks who are studying computer science and are ready to pod up. TechCrunch explains that college juniors Coco Sack and Kendall Titus started Womxn Ignite as a "live-in incubator" for college students, and every week there are mentor sessions, speakers and presentations. The program charges a $5,000 entry fee but many participants were sponsored by investors. Though diversity was a priority in choosing participants (only 20 out of 500 applicants were selected), everyone came from a top-tier or Ivy League school. (See WiCipedia: Alternative College & Male Separatism.)

  • Nonprofit organization All Raise has just raised $11 million (out of a $15 million goal), reports The New York Times. The company was formed by a small group of female VCs in 2018 in order to focus on getting women equal pay and equal opportunity in tech and increasing the amount of female VCs. This is the group's second major fundraising effort and will be put toward expansion efforts through 2024. While change takes time, the group is on a mission to level the playing field as quickly as possible. "We are not going to take hundreds of years of stereotyping and systemic oppression and turn that around overnight. But are we making more tangible progress? Yes," said Pam Kostka, All Raise's chief executive. "We're moving as aggressively as we can to change the ecosystem." (See WiCipedia: Founders battle anti-racism, fight for equal-opportunity funding.)

  • So how does a company truly create an inclusive workforce? GOOP profiled Etsy, a company that has continually broken the mold in terms of online retail and also diversity among its employees. More than half of Etsy's employees identify as female (including the executive team), and they are rapidly expanding the percentage of racial minorities on staff as well. But it isn't easy, and according to Adetoro Ceballos, Etsy's head of diversity and inclusion programming, it comes down to intention: "True inclusion requires questioning our assumptions, correcting one-size-fits-all approaches, understanding data-driven approaches to retention, engagement, and career development, and engaging honestly to make our workplaces more equitable and inclusive for all." If you're interested in learning how to truly build an inclusive workforce from a company that has actually done it successfully, we highly recommend reading this interview. (See WiCipedia: Networking helps get women on boards.)

    — Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, Light Reading. Follow us on Twitter @LR_WiC and contact Eryn directly at [email protected].

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Small cell densification for 5G
    Blog: Federation: Building the single source of truth for your network
    eBook: Break Away from Your Legacy Inventory Systems
    eBook: NaaS Demystified
    Video: Blue Planet SD-WAN Automation Solution
    Cable’s Cloud Journey
    Key Findings for Service Providers from NETSCOUT’s 1H 2020 Threat Intelligence Report
    Heavy Reading Standalone Security: Adoption, Automation, Attributes and Attacks
    Educational Resources Archive
    More Blogs from WiCipedia
    WiCipedia: Is Singapore the land of opportunity for women in tech?

    This week in our WiC roundup: Sometimes jobs in the White House can actually lead to good; is Singapore Silicon Valley 2.0?; validation and recognition for LGBTQ tech workers; and more.

    WiCipedia: From military life to startup founder

    This week in our WiC roundup: Non-profit Girls in Tech launches a job board; making the transition from situation room to board room; ushering in a new tech agenda in the White House; and more.

    WiCipedia: AR-enabled murals meld science and art

    This week in our WiC roundup: AR-enabled murals celebrate women in STEM; tech unicorns are lacking in female leaders; how to excel in engineering; and more.

    WiCipedia: How to be a better ally

    This week in our WiC roundup: Black and Latina women create pipelines to break into tech; trans workers flock to the tech industry; how to level up your allyship practice; and more.

    More
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Open RAN Ecosystem
    December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
    December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    December 7, 2020 How to Manage OTT Video QoE, Deliver Flawless Streaming Experiences and Capitalize on the Video Opportunity
    December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
    December 9, 2020 A better 5G: Automated operations powered by AI
    December 9, 2020 Application Integration for OCP and CNFs
    December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
    December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
    December 16, 2020 The Carriers Speak: The Future of Managed SD-WAN Services
    December 17, 2020 5G Messaging Poised to Deliver Ecosystem Innovation
    December 17, 2020 Case Study: Telefonica, flexiWAN and Intel Make the SD-WAN Open Source Vision a Reality for Production Telco Services
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Capturing the Opportunities of 4G Migration and Building Foundations for 5G By Phillip Kendall, Strategy Analytics
    '5G City': Building a Sustainable City By Huawei
    Digging Deeply Into DOCSIS 4.0 By Antronix
    AI-Driven Assurance Is Critical for Ensuring 5G Service Quality By Yariv Waits, Product Lead Data Analytics, RADCOM
    Huawei: Building Future-Oriented 4G Foundation to Maximize Network Value By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Managed Wi-Fi: The Tier 2-3 MSO story By David Strauss, Broadband Success Partners
    What's next for CSPs? By Andrew Walker, Accenture
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE