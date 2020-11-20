Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumNGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Events Archives
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards5G Transport & Network Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Women In Comms

WiCipedia: From military life to startup founder

WiCipedia Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor 11/20/2020
Comment (0)

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: Non-profit Girls in Tech launches a jobs board; making the transition from situation room to board room; ushering in a new tech agenda in the White House; and more.

  • If you're wondering which industries are even more difficult for women than tech, look no further than the military, which comprises just 10% women. Forbes recently wrote about one veteran, Roxanne Bras Petraeus, who transitioned from the military to being a startup founder. Roxanne is now the founder and CEO of Ethena, a company that works on corporate training programs for the prevention of sexual harassment, and she sees a career as an entrepreneur as fairly natural for those coming from the military. Moreover, as an extreme minority in service, she knows a thing or two about harassment. As another female vet tells it, "I recall uncomfortable mandatory training in Officer Basic Course, where sexual harassment actually happens while the sexual harassment training was going on, whether it's through certain looks, explicit remarks or suggestive language. ... I think technology provides an opportunity to make the training more real and more lived." We look forward to seeing how Ethena can change the game, especially as they aim to implement training sessions in military settings in the future. (See WiCipedia: Exclusive networking club affected by racism and pandemic cocktail.)

    If there's anything that can prepare someone for a life as a female startup founder, it's experience in the military. (Source: Pixabay)
    If there's anything that can prepare someone for a life as a female startup founder,
    it's experience in the military.
    (Source: Pixabay)

  • A new microfinancing venture capital fund in South Africa is the country's first Black-woman-owned private equity group for women. Khula Lula, Venture Burn explains, was recently founded by investor Milisa Mabinza and just made its first seed investment to an e-commerce fashion company. While the amount was small by US standards (around $13,000) the action is monumental for South African women and marks the potential beginning of a new era where female founders and investors are able to "address the existing challenges faced by black entrepreneurs and female entrepreneurs in securing funding." (See WiCipedia: Mansplaining makes for a sticky situation.)

  • Girls in Tech, the preeminent non-profit organization that aims to introduce technology to girls at a young age, has recently launched a jobs board in order to connect women to new work opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic. A press release explains that the jobs board will focus on tech jobs at every level, from intern to exec and from recent college grads to those re-entering the workforce or seeking a career change. "Providing support in hiring, recruitment and job search efforts has always been a priority for Girls in Tech, and today we're taking further action with the launch of the Jobs Board to help address the needs of both job seekers and organizations rattled by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Adriana Gascoigne, founder and CEO of Girls in Tech. (See Girls in Tech launches job board.)

  • Wondering how a Biden/Harris presidency could affect the tech industry, and in particular, diversity in tech? ABC News thinks that Silicon Valley and beyond may be in for a pleasant surprise. Not only do reports from tech company founders say that President-elect Biden has listened to their ideas and taken them into consideration, there is also hope that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris could be a voice for women and racial minorities in the sector. "It's about innovation and market share that's lost when our leadership teams don't reflect the communities that we serve," said Ahmad Thomas, the new CEO of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group. "I know she [Harris] gets it. I know she leads from a place of authenticity." (See WiCipedia: Is Trump going to end diversity training in tech?)

    — Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, Light Reading. Follow us on Twitter @LR_WiC and contact Eryn directly at [email protected].

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Infographic: Netscout Threat Intelligence Report
    Heavy Reading Standalone Security: Adoption, Automation, Attributes and Attacks
    Routed Optical Networking - A Transformative Architecture of Network Layer Convergence
    Heavy Reading’s 2020 Open RAN Operator Survey
    Cloud-native meets hybrid cloud: A strategy guide
    Video: AI/ML on containers, Kubernetes and Open Shift
    3 ways Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform accelerates innovation
    Network automation for everyone
    Educational Resources Archive
    More Blogs from WiCipedia
    WiCipedia: AR-enabled murals meld science and art

    This week in our WiC roundup: AR-enabled murals celebrate women in STEM; tech unicorns are lacking in female leaders; how to excel in engineering; and more.

    WiCipedia: How to be a better ally

    This week in our WiC roundup: Black and Latina women create pipelines to break into tech; trans workers flock to the tech industry; how to level up your allyship practice; and more.

    WiCipedia: Breaking through barriers and smashing inequality

    This week in our WiC roundup: Female founders raise initial capital faster; wage gap politics; new campaign urges women to dismiss boundaries; and more.

    WiCipedia: Exclusive networking club affected by racism and pandemic cocktail

    This week in our WiC roundup: The Wing's co-founder issues a too-little-too-late apology to workers; incarcerated women struggle with tech access; the Israeli Army has questionable definitions of 'women in tech'; and more.

    More
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
    November 23, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
    NGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
    December 1-4, 2020, Digital Symposium
    Open RAN Ecosystem
    December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
    December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium
    November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
    December 1, 2020 From Cloud to RAN to Core: Opening, Orchestrating & Automating a Next-Gen 5G Network
    December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
    December 2, 2020 Making a Cutting-Edge Digital Transformation a Reality
    December 2, 2020 How Cox Communications' Automation Adoption Drives Business Outcomes
    December 3, 2020 Why e2e orchestration is key to win 5G enterprise business
    December 7, 2020 How to Manage OTT Video QoE, Deliver Flawless Streaming Experiences and Capitalize on the Video Opportunity
    December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
    December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
    December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
    Go Beyond SASE at the SD-WAN Edge By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Routing and SD-WAN, Cisco
    Automation: The Best Roads Are the Curvy Ones By Cisco Systems
    Digital Era Demands New Approaches to Power By Fang Liangzhou, CMO of Huawei Digital Power Product Line
    5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Cisco announces intent to acquire Hungary's Banzai Cloud By Liz Cetoni, Cisco Systems
    Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE